Hakimi: I didn’t enjoy playing with Messi

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi has revealed that he did not enjoy playing alongside Argentine star Lionel Messi during the latter’s time at the French capital club.

Although Messi has the ability to bring out the best in his teammates, particularly in attacking roles, Hakimi’s strengths as an attacking full-back were not utilised to their full potential when the Barcelona legend arrived in the French capital, where the latter helped form what could be described as the best attacking trio in history – in theory– alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappé

During that period, PSG failed to achieve the desired success in Europe and only found success in the Champions League when Luis Enrique struck the perfect balance between individual brilliance and teamwork. This phase saw Hakimi emerge as one of the best full-backs of his generation, thanks to his exceptional pace and exquisite final touch

The Moroccan defender only showed his best form with the arrival of Enrique and the departure of Messi and Neymar, noting that Hakimi and Leo joined Paris together in the 2021 summer transfer window, with the club spending €68 million to sign the former whilst the latter arrived on a free transfer from Barcelona

Messi’s arrival led to a change in playing style, centring on the star-studded attacking trio, which robbed Mauricio Pochettino’s side of the necessary balance.

Hakimi said during an appearance on the podcast “THE BRIDGE”: “As soon as Messi arrived, Paris Saint-Germain’s project changed, and with it the team’s style of play. We were playing in different ways and I wasn’t enjoying it.”

Hakimi added: “I wasn’t doing the things I love to do, like attacking and feeling important… I felt like a minor player, and I remember at that moment I was thinking about my situation with the national team, where I’m treated as an important player.”

He concluded: “It was mentally difficult for me to perform in Paris as I wanted to, and then the criticism started pouring in, with people asking why I played one way for Morocco and looked different in Paris. Is he not well? Or is there another reason? People don’t understand the difference.”



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