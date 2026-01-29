How to buy Carabao Cup Final 2026 tickets: EFL Cup tickets, prices and more information

Whatever you prefer to call it, whether it be the Carabao Cup, the EFL Cup or the League Cup, we are set for another thrilling conclusion to England’s premier domestic cup competition. The first piece of major silverware of the 2025/26 season will be handed out at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22, 2026, as two of English football’s finest sides battle it out for glory.

The 2025/26 Carabao Cup has once again delivered drama from the early rounds, with the competition showcasing the depth and quality of clubs across the English Football League. With the semi-final second legs taking place in early February, anticipation will build rapidly ahead of a showpiece Final under the iconic Wembley arch.

The atmosphere will undoubtedly be electric, and you could be part of it if you are lucky enough to get a ticket to the League Cup Final. Let GOAL take you through all the vital information you need to know ahead of the Final, including where to buy tickets and how to watch live.

When & where is the Carabao Cup Final 2026?

When: Sunday, March 22, 2026 Kick-off: TBC (UK time) Where: Wembley Stadium, London Tickets: Tickets

When is the Carabao Cup Final 2026?

Date & Time Fixture Tickets Feb 3, 2026, 20:00 Semi-final: Arsenal vs Chelsea Tickets Feb 4, 2026, 20:00 Manchester City vs Newcastle United Tickets Mar 22, 2026, TBC Final: TBC vs TBC Tickets

Carabao Cup Final 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

There will always be a huge demand for tickets for the Carabao Cup Final, and the 2026 edition will be no different. While official pricing has yet to be confirmed, ticket categories are expected to follow a similar structure to previous finals.

Category Estimated Pricing Level 2 Premium seat TBC Category 1 TBC Category 2 TBC Category 3 TBC Category 4 TBC Category 5 TBC

Concessionary rates are typically available for seniors, children and young adults, subject to confirmation by the EFL.

Getty Images

Where to buy Carabao Cup Final 2026 tickets?

Tickets for the Carabao Cup Final are usually sold directly through the two finalist clubs once the semi-finals have concluded. Each club receives a fixed allocation, and demand regularly exceeds supply.

Supporters can also explore hospitality options at Wembley Stadium or look to the secondary ticket market for additional availability.

How to watch or stream the Carabao Cup Final 2026

Sky Sports are expected to broadcast the Carabao Cup Final live in the UK, with streaming available via NOW and the Sky Sports app. Broadcast details will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

International viewers will also be able to watch the Carabao Cup Final through official broadcast partners, including Paramount+ in the United States and beIN Sports in Australia.