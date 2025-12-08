How to buy Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup Champions kit

Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph will go down as one of the defining moments in the club’s young history. After a whirlwind season marked by record-breaking attendances, big-game performances and a late-season surge that captivated the entire league, the Herons lifted their first MLS Cup in spectacular fashion. It was a campaign fuelled by star power and smart tactical evolution, but also by a growing fan culture that helped transform Inter Miami from rising franchise to champions of North America.

For supporters, the 2025 MLS Cup champions kit isn’t just another shirt; it’s a symbol of a milestone season that reshaped the identity of the club. Wearing it connects fans to the unforgettable goals, the tension-filled playoff run, and the iconic moments that defined the championship journey. Whether you’re a long-standing supporter or a new fan drawn in by the club’s meteoric rise, owning the champions kit is a way to celebrate history, show pride, and carry a piece of that incredible 2025 story wherever you go.

With demand high and excitement still buzzing, the 2025 champions kit has quickly become a must-have for collectors and casual fans alike. It’s more than merchandise, it’s a wearable memory of the season Inter Miami finally conquered MLS, and here's how you can get your hands on one stat.

SHOP: Inter Miami 2025 Home kit

adidas