Barcelona 7-2 masterclass: The Yamal-Raphinha connection that destroyed Newcastle

Barcelona’s pursuit of the Champions League has been filled with difficult moments over the past decade. From painful remontadas against them to heavy eliminations in Europe, the club has endured several frustrating campaigns since their last triumph in the competition.

Recently, however, there are signs that Barcelona may finally be moving in the right direction. The appointment of Hansi Flick has brought a clearer tactical structure and a more proactive style of play. Despite the club’s financial limitations and a squad that still requires reinforcement in certain areas, Flick has managed to extract strong performances from the players available to him and build a team that looks competitive again at the highest level.

This progress does not diminish the work of Xavi Hernández. During a difficult period for the club, Xavi stabilized the team and laid important foundations. Yet the circumstances were challenging. Real Madrid were dominant domestically and several Champions League campaigns ended under difficult circumstances, sometimes influenced by individual mistakes or unfortunate draws.

Under Flick, Barcelona appear more cohesive and efficient. His approach has allowed several players to reach higher levels of performance, helping the team rediscover a more aggressive and fluid attacking identity.

In the decisive second leg against Newcastle, Barcelona delivered a stunning 7-2 rout at Camp Nou to advance 8-3 on aggregate. Despite Newcastle's early threats and a competitive first half, Flick's system overwhelmed them, with much of the offensive explosion flowing through two standout players: Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

In this piece, we explore how these two players drive Barcelona’s chance creation and how they dismantled Newcastle's defense in a dominant display.





Raphina: Barcelona’s Engine

One of the most interesting developments under Hansi Flick has been how the partnership between Lamine Yamal and Raphinha has evolved. At first glance it seemed difficult to make both players thrive in the same attacking structure. Many expected Raphinha to be pushed wider or see his influence reduced.

Instead, the opposite has happened.

Flick has given Raphinha a central role in Barcelona’s attacking structure. His pressing intensity, versatility and constant movement have made him a key engine of the team. Rather than being restricted to the wing, he often drifts into central areas, arriving in dangerous positions inside the box.

The result is a partnership where Yamal frequently creates the chaos while Raphinha attacks the spaces that open up.

Dream Databall

Raphina’s Current Non Penalty Shots In the 2025-26 Season.

Despite dealing with injuries at times this season, Raphinha’s impact remains clear. His shot map shows a pattern of attempts arriving inside the box, particularly around the central corridor.

While there are still occasional shots from distance or wider areas, the majority of his most dangerous opportunities come closer to goal. This suggests that Raphinha is not simply acting as a wide attacker but often positioning himself to finish moves in central zones.

That role fits well with Flick’s attacking approach. With players like Yamal creating chances from the right side and others progressing the ball through midfield, Raphinha is frequently the player attacking the final spaces in the penalty area.

Dream Databall

Raphina’s Current Non Penalty xG Map in the 2025-26 Season.





The xG map reinforces this pattern. Although some attempts come from outside the box, the highest expected goal values are concentrated in central areas and the right half space inside the penalty area.

This indicates that Raphinha is consistently getting into positions where the probability of scoring is significantly higher. Rather than relying on speculative shots, many of his best chances arrive close to goal.

For Newcastle, this movement will be important to monitor. Defenders cannot focus solely on stopping Barcelona’s creators such as Yamal. Losing track of Raphinha’s runs into central areas could allow him to arrive inside the box and convert the chances created around him.





Yamal: Barcelona’s Wonderkid

Few players in world football are as exciting to watch right now as Lamine Yamal. At a time when many wide players are often asked to play safe and follow rigid positional structures, Yamal brings something different. His game is built on creativity, unpredictability and the ability to eliminate defenders in one against one situations.

While young players are often labelled too quickly, Yamal’s performances are already supported by real output. He is not only producing moments of brilliance but also consistently contributing goals, assists and key passes. Under Hansi Flick his influence has grown even further, turning him into one of the main drivers of Barcelona’s attack.

Yamal often plays as the creative spark on the right side, carrying the ball into dangerous areas and forcing defensive lines to react.

Dream Databall

Yamal’s Current Non Penalty Shots in the 2025-26 Season.

The shot map highlights a very clear pattern in Yamal’s attacking behaviour. Most of his attempts originate from the right half space, where he frequently cuts inside onto his stronger foot before shooting.

This movement is difficult to defend. When he receives the ball wide, defenders must decide whether to close him down aggressively or protect the inside channel. Either choice creates risk. If defenders give him space, Yamal can cut inside and shoot. If they commit too early, he has the ability to beat them and create chances for teammates.

For Newcastle, this will likely be one of the key tactical battles of the match. Lewis Hall will probably face Yamal directly on that side, but stopping him will require collective defending rather than isolated duels.





Dream Databall

Yamal’s Non Penalty xG Map in the 2025-26 Season

The xG map confirms the trend seen in the shot map. Yamal’s most dangerous attempts consistently arrive from the right half space and the edge of the penalty area, areas where he can cut inside and attack the goal directly.

Compared with Raphinha, Yamal tends to shoot slightly further from goal, but he compensates for that by generating a high number of attempts and creating opportunities through dribbling and ball progression.

Because of this, defending him is not only about stopping the shot itself. Teams must also prevent the situations where he can isolate defenders and drive into the half space.

If Newcastle focus too heavily on stopping Yamal’s shots, they also risk leaving space for Barcelona’s other attackers, particularly Raphinha, who often arrives centrally to finish the moves Yamal helps create.

Conclusion

When facing special players, identifying patterns is only part of the solution. Stopping them requires collective focus, constant communication and a proactive defensive approach.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal may operate differently, but together they drive much of Barcelona’s attacking threat. Raphinha’s relentless pressing and intelligent movement make him difficult to track, while Yamal’s creativity and one versus one ability can destabilize defensive structures at any moment.

Newcastle tried to defend these situations as a unit, but in the end they couldn’t contain the duo. Yamal in particular was caught higher up the pitch at times, which gave Lewis Hall brief opportunities to attack the space behind him and help release players such as Barnes and Elanga in transition—yet Barcelona’s overwhelming press and second-half dominance rendered those moments irrelevant as the goals kept flowing.

At the same time, Barcelona’s left side occasionally looked vulnerable, particularly when Gerard Martín was isolated defensively. Despite those potential openings early on, Newcastle faced an impossible challenge once Barcelona clicked. Barcelona’s attacking quality meant small defensive lapses were punished ruthlessly, leading to a 7-2 thrashing and an 8-3 aggregate victory.

Newcastle played with intensity, speed and courage as expected, but preventing the patterns between Yamal and Raphinha proved impossible. Raphinha’s brace, combined with Yamal’s creative havoc and clinical finishing all over the pitch, turned the tie into a rout. Barcelona advance to the quarterfinals in emphatic fashion, sending a clear message across Europe.

And on a night like this, Barcelona’s set-piece threat and overall superiority became the decisive factors.



