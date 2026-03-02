Getty/GOAL
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac warned over Premier League 'yo-yo' tag as Red Dragons are backed to sign £50m player if they achieve promotion
Hollywood co-owners guiding Red Dragons towards the Premier League
Hollywood co-owners in North Wales have overseen a meteoric rise on the back of completing a stunning takeover in 2021. Across five memorable years - with all of the drama being caught on camera for the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series - a trip to Wembley and three successive steps up the EFL ladder have been enjoyed.
The most ambitious of outfits now occupy a Championship play-off spot, with tickets to that particular lottery very much up for grabs. Reynolds and Mac have never shied away from the fact that they want to be the ones that complete a historic journey to the Promised Land.
Wrexham have cleared every hurdle placed in their path so far, but could they survive in the Premier League’s billionaire playground? More big money would be required when chasing that dream, with transfer records needing to be smashed again.
Could Wrexham spend £50m-plus on a transfer?
Quizzed on whether the Red Dragons would look to splash out £50m, £60m ($80m) or even £70m ($94m) on a player in order to compete in the top tier, ex-Wrexham defender Sinclair - speaking in association with new betting sites - told GOAL: “Yeah, they would have to. If they've got any ambition to become a regular stay in the Premier League and not be one of the yo-yo clubs.
“You've seen clubs that have been in the Football League and in the Premier League for hundreds of years that struggle - trying to stay in the league and become yo-yo clubs. I don't think Wrexham would want to be that, even though financially it's very rewarding. But my take from the outside of what those owners want to do, they want to be a team that competes in the Premier League as well. And to do that, I'm not sure how much money they'd be actually able to spend because of the financial restrictions. But I'm sure they will spend their money and I'm sure they've got the backing and the support financially to try and compete in the Premier League.
“But that again is a different animal. But we've said that every year. Every year we've said that they've gone up, that they're now entering an environment that is totally different to where they've just left. But they've been able to cope every time. So I wouldn't be surprised if they did go up and do well because of recent showings. But it would be very tough in the Premier League. Now you're playing against the best players in the world. And the big difference, we found that at Burnley, with me being at Burnley, I've been close to see what's happened at Burnley this season. The difference between the Championship and the Premier League is those slight mistakes you make. You sometimes don't get punished in the Championship. In the Premier League, more often than not, you do get punished. And that'll be something that they'll have to cope with.”
Will big names want to join Wrexham?
Wrexham have completed plenty of shrewd recruitment, from Paul Mullin to Kieffer Moore via Elliot Lee and Ollie Rathbone, and are becoming more appealing to bigger names with each step up the pyramid that they take.
Pressed on whether star turns would fancy a move to Wales if the Red Dragons reached the Premier League, Sinclair added: “It's the financial implications. It's always difficult to get top players to go to a city that's not a popular city. When I'm thinking about your Londons, your Manchesters and those teams, Newcastle find it hard enough to get players to go all the way up to Newcastle to play because it's a lifestyle. You're signing for a lifestyle, not just your football on the pitch. So that ain't going to be easy to do, to talk people into coming in to sign for Wrexham. But again, if the financial rewards are there for the players, they'll go and play their football there. Absolutely.”
Premier League tests: Beat Forest & Chelsea up next
Wrexham, who have opened up a four-point gap on seventh-placed Southampton and now boast a little breathing room inside the Championship play-off places, have 11 league fixtures left to take in this season.
Their next outing is set to give them another taste of what it would be like to compete in the Premier League - having already overcome Nottingham Forest in an epic penalty shootout this term - with Chelsea set to pay an FA Cup fifth-round visit to the Racecourse on Saturday.
