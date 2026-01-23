This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Gym essentials 2026GOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

The 19 workout essentials you need to level-up your gym sessions

Top range fitness watches to the best protein shakers

There's no time like the present to get stocked up on essentials for returning to the gym. Whether you have new fitness goals for 2026 or are already an avid gym fan - there's no time quite like the present to get your equipment in order.

Be it your first or your fiftieth time, there's no shortage of gear that you can pick up to improve and enhance your gym performance and experience - and depending on your level of expertise, some pieces may prove more valuable than others.

To save you hours of research and endless scrolling, GOAL has compiled the best gym essentials to add to your gym bag for both casual gymgoers and seasoned veterans.

  • ADORIC Sports Water Bottle (1L)ADORIC

    ADORIC Sports Water Bottle

    This handy 1-litre water bottle from ADORIC, available in 10 colours, will prevent the need to make endless trips to the water fountain. Its lightweight, compact, nonslip, and easy-to-hold groove design is perfect for any workout session.

    £12.99 at AmazonShop now

  • Warrior Protein Shaker BottleWarrior

    Warrior Protein Shaker Bottle

    Ensuring that your fluids don't run dry is half the game, but it's picking out what's best to keep up your protein intake that's just as vital too. This 600ml-protein shaker from Warrior favours a mix-ball approach over the common mesh whisk found elsewhere, giving it a more thorough and effective edge over its rivals with its methodical approach.

    £2.67 at AmazonShop now

  • Grenade Carb Killa Protein BarsGrenade

    Grenade Carb Killa Protein Bars

    A protein bar is a great replacement if you're pressed for time and can't make a protein shake to rejuvenate those sore muscles. Grenade's recognisable brand is one of the best on the market. This selection box offers a comprehensive taster for the flavours available- from delicious white chocolate chip cookies to mouth-watering fudge brownies.

    £19.00 at AmazonShop now

  • TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 EarbudsTOZO

    TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds

    Some may prefer the background sound of their fellow gymgoers, but for many, blocking out the noise helps them keep their rhythm. These earphones from TOZO come with a nano-protective coating and wireless Bluetooth functionality, meaning nothing is getting in the way of your exercise. Coming in at just under £30, they're a well-priced option too.

    £19.99 at AmazonShop now

  • Under Armour Undeniable SackpackUnder Armour

    Under Armour Undeniable Sackpack

    This bag is perfect for you if you're a casual gymgoer who only takes the essentials when attending the gym. Quit juggling your wallet, phone, water bottle and various other accessories with this portable drawstring bag. Its sleek design has three different compartments and a practical concealed zip pocket to store valuables.

    £12.97 at Under Armour Shop now

  • EE Ultra shorts Elite Eleven

    Elite Eleven Ultra Shorts

    If you're looking for shorts for your next running event or your everyday training fit for the gym, then you won't go far wrong with the Elite Eleven Ultra Shorts. They're super lightweight, and as the brand describes itself, they really do give you that "barely there" feel, so nothing can hold you back. It has a built-in brief which is super comfortable and quick drying so perfect for those intense training days. 

    £40.00 at Elite Eleven Shop now

  • Under Armour Unisex Apparition ShoesUnder Armour

    Under Armour Unisex Apparition Shoes

    Initially launched in 2009, Under Armour has revived one of its first sports trainers. These throwbacks are packed with authentic running shoe details but updated with fresh colours, leather upper detailing and soft UA HOVR™ cushioning. They are super comfortable, with an unbeatable modernised retro-looking colourway that will have everyone in the gym.

    £120.00 at Under Armour Shop now

  • Omni Wide Leg Trackpants Elite Eleven

    Elite Eleven Omni Wide Leg Trackpants

    It can be a gruelling task trying to find the motivation to get up and go to the gym, especially early in the morning and when it's cold. This is why these Omni Fleece Wide Leg Trackpants are perfect. Wide-leg bottoms are on trend, and combine that with the super luxurious feel of these cosy but lightweight pants, which are perfect for layering or wearing on their own. A must-have for your gym closet. Plus they come in a wide range of stunning colours. 

    £50.00 at Elite Eleven Shop now

  • Fitbit Inspire 3Fitbit

    Fitbit Inspire 3

    One of the most advanced cutting-edge pieces of kit for anyone who wants to monitor their workouts closely, the Fitbit offers a world of analysis at your fingertips to help improve gym performance. It can even tell your mood and stress levels by measuring your vitals - not a bad trick for a device that fits neatly on your wrist.

    £84.00 at AmazonShop now

  • AQF Power Weightlifting Wrist WrapsAQF

    AQF Power Weightlifting Wrist Wraps

    Weightlifting will help build muscle strength across much of the body, but it's also vital not to put too much strain on your joints. These wraps neatly fit around the waist to provide additional support and resistance when in action - their compact design ensures that they are mostly without complication.

    £7.99 at AmazonShop now

  • Elite Eleven PerForm Train Bra Elite Eleven

    Elite Eleven PerForm Train Bra

    This sports bar is perfect for high-intensity workouts, where you need that extra support and something comfortable to train. It has premium padding, which is removable and adjustable back straps for the ultimate personalised fit. Great for if you're training for the marathon coming up, or if you're hitting the weights at the gym. 

    £35.00 at Elite Eleven Shop now

  • AVIDDA Knee SupportAVIDDA

    AVIDDA Knee Support

    Much like with the wrists, ensuring you've got full support for the knee joints is vital. This knee support from AVIDDA helps take care of one of your most crucial lower body fixtures, bringing compression into the equation to ensure that you can withstand strenuous exercises that may otherwise lead to lasting pain and damage.

    £10.87 at AmazonShop now

  • Elite Eleven Knit Crpped CrewneckElite Eleven

    Elite Eleven Knit Crpped Crewneck

    Your workout closet doesn't have to be boring, and this Elite 11 Knitted Cropped Crewneck proves it. It's understated, yet stylish and above all, the softest piece you'll own in your gym bag. Perfect for those cold days when you want to layer up, but also perfect for those physically low-effort training choices like yoga. So, whether you're just warming up and stretching for your running session or on the way to the gym, this crewneck is excellent. 

    £40.00 at Elite Eleven Shop now

  • VITTO Compression Arm SleeveVITTO

    VITTO Compression Arm Sleeve

    Complete the set and get some elbow support with this compression arm sleeve, designed to help take the strain off upper body exercises. VITTO's design is recommended to aid in combating tendonitis and provides complete coverage of the joint to help reduce any likelihood of injury, no matter the activity.

    £9.99 at AmazonShop now

  • RDX Weightlifting BeltRDX

    RDX Weightlifting Belt

    Top off your collection of stress-aid equipment with this weightlifting belt, perfect to help absorb pressure on the lower back during compound exercises. Its leather structure will help give you sturdiness while providing a long-lasting item, and it could be crucial to staving off any muscle trauma from taking too much on at once. 

    £24.75 at AmazonShop now

  • Anker Soundcore A1 Bluetooth EarbudsAnker

    Anker Soundcore A1 Bluetooth Earbuds

    If music is your match made in heaven for the gym, then the last thing you'll want is something that will cause you trouble mid-exercise. Helpfully, these earbuds from Anker play for up to nine hours off a single charge and fit snugly in your ear without worrying about losing them on the mats. They also offer three different sound modes - perfect for picking between bass-heavy beats and clearer sounds for an audiobook.

    £28.99 at AmazonShop now

  • New Balance 530 Trainers New Balance

    New Balance 530 Trainers

    The original MR530 combined turn-of-the-millennium aesthetics with the reliability of a high-mileage running shoe. The reintroduced 530 applies a contemporary, everyday style outlook to this performance-minded design. A segmented ABZORB midsole is paired with a classic mesh and leather overlay upper design, which utilizes sweeping curves and angles for a distinctive, high-tech look.

    £110.00 at New Balance Shop now

  • Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein PowderOptimum Nutrition

    Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein Powder

    Help build and tone those muscles with this amazing protein powder throughout the day so you can see you achieve your gym goals like a pro. It's also great for recovery after a hard training session and absorbs fast for optimum results. Plus, it comes in multiple different flavours, so there's no need to stick to something boring and bland.

    £32.30 at AmazonShop now

  • Elite Eleven ProSport Lite Long Sleeve Elite Eleven

    Elite Eleven ProSport Lite Long Sleeve

    There's nothing worse than having an ill-fitting and uncomfortable top on when you're training in the gym or on your morning sprint. That's why this ProSport Lite top is a game-changer. It gives you that effortless fill, which is like a second skin, contouring to your body. It's also unbelievably comfortable and soft, but that doesn't compromise on the durability, as it will stand the test of even rigorous workouts.

    £35.00 at Elite Eleven Shop now

