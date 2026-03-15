With just a few months to go until the end of the season, clubs are beginning to plan for the summer transfer window, and at Barcelona there is a particular focus on strengthening the defence. Among the players on the Spanish club’s list of potential summer targets is Alessandro Bastoni, the 1999-born Inter defender and a regular in Gattuso’s national team. These transfer rumours are causing concern among Nerazzurri fans, as according to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Barça have made an initial enquiry to gauge whether there is scope for potential negotiations.
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Why Barcelona want Bastoni: Flick’s request and the initial contacts
A STICK TO BARCELONA? THE REASONS BEHIND THE POSSIBLE ATTACK
Barcelona could make several changes to their defence this summer, with Christensen and Araujo potentially leaving the club; as a result, the board is evaluating various candidates, and among them, as mentioned, is Bastoni: the Inter centre-back has been identified as one of the main targets because the board considers himone of the best in Europe at building play from the back among players in his position, and Flick’s team places great emphasis on building from the back; Furthermore, he is a name that everyone at Barça agrees on, and both the manager and sporting director Deco are convinced of his quality.
BARCELONA'S OTHER TARGETS
As mentioned, Bastoni is not the only player Barcelona have set their sights on. Flick is keen on the Inter defender, whom he considers one of the ideal players for building play from the back, but the club’s management is also considering other players: among the names they fancy most are Josko Gvardiol, born in 2002 and currently at Manchester City, and Gonçalo Inacio, born in 2001 and currently at Sporting Lisbon. It is not out of the question that more than one defensive reinforcement could arrive, given that the aim is to rejuvenate the backline.