'We stopped playing' - Jurrien Timber says Arsenal squad must 'talk' about killing off games after close call vs Chelsea
David Raya’s heroics rescue against Chelsea
The narrow win was only preserved thanks to the sensational form of David Raya, who produced a world-class save in the 92nd minute to deny Alejandro Garnacho an equaliser. It followed a worrying trend for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have developed a habit of conceding late goals since the turn of the year, dropping precious points against Wolves, Brentford, and Manchester United in similar circumstances. Timber was blunt in his assessment of the performance, admitting that the nervy finish against the Blues was entirely self-inflicted.
Timber calls for mental shift
"You feel it, especially at the end," Timber said on Sunday evening when asked about the pressure on the team when seeing out games. "We stopped playing a bit, which was unnecessary - especially with a man up. It's something we need to work on, talk about as well. It happened a couple of times this season already. We put so much effort into the game, especially in the first half, and you have to go up 1-0 or 2-0, but these things happen - especially against a good team like Chelsea. It's part of the game, you have to understand what happens in the moment. The energy within the players and the crowd, the anxiety. It's something we need to address and talk about."
The Dutch international believes that acknowledging the tension is the first step toward overcoming it as the title race enters its most critical phase. With Arsenal currently sitting five points clear of defending champions Manchester City, the margin for error is razor-thin. Timber’s insistence on open communication suggests that the squad remains wary of the ghosts of previous seasons, where late-game collapses have proved fatal to their silverware ambitions. The defender remains grounded regarding the table, noting: "I heard it was nine games to go but it still feels so far off because we're playing in Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Game by game. If we look too far ahead, it becomes a bit a bit too much."
The David Raya factor
While the outfield players struggled to maintain control, David Raya once again proved why he has become indispensable to Arteta’s system. The Spaniard was in inspired form throughout the derby, first reacting brilliantly to prevent a Declan Rice own goal before making a string of point-blank saves from Joao Pedro. His injury-time heroics against Garnacho were the highlight of a performance that Timber believes could be the difference between winning and losing the league title this May.
"David is amazing," Timber said, praising the goalkeeper who has silenced his early-season critics. "Often he shows that he wins us games. He has a lot of magic moments. He's a great character and a leader in our group. He made a good save, [there were] some good defensive actions as well with Big Gabi [Gabriel]. These actions you need in the game, they can define a season." The bond between the backline and their goalkeeper will be tested frequently in the coming weeks as the fixtures pile up.
A defining month ahead
Arsenal's resilience will be under the microscope immediately as they face a congested March schedule across four different competitions. Following a trip to Brighton, the Gunners face a unique FA Cup test against Mansfield Town before heading into a massive Champions League double-header against Bayer Leverkusen. With a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City also looming on the horizon, the ability to manage games effectively has never been more vital for a squad chasing an historic triple or quadruple of trophies.
The "anxiety" Timber mentioned will likely be at its peak when they travel to Wembley on March 22, but the defender is adamant that the group must stay focused on the present. For Arteta, the challenge will be to ensure his side rediscovers the ruthless streak that saw them dominate earlier in the campaign. If Arsenal can successfully "talk about" and resolve their late-game jitters, they may finally have the psychological fortitude required to end their long wait for Premier League glory.
