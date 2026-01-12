VIDEO: Joao Cancelo arrives in Barcelona to complete loan from Al Hilal after Spanish Super Cup delay
- Getty Images Sport
Cancelo's Barcelona hopes previously dashed
After 154 appearances and nine goals for City over three and a half years, Cancelo effectively bid farewell to the Etihad when he joined Bayern Munich for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. The German giants opted against signing the former Juventus man permanently in 2023, but Barcelona took a chance on him with a season-long loan deal. In March 2024, he made it clear he wanted to join the Blaugrana for good.
He said, "I know nothing yet [about the future], but I’d like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?"
At Euro 2024, the Portugal ace once again reiterated his desire to be snapped up by the Liga team for the long term.
"My hope is to continue in Barcelona. I am very happy there, and so is my family, let's hope I can continue there next season," he added.
Unfortunately for Cancelo, that offer was not forthcoming, and in August 2024, he joined Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for around £21 million ($28m). But his love affair with Barca has not wavered.
Flick keen on Cancelo move
The 31-year-old has been linked with a Barca loan switch for weeks now and those rumours gained momentum when manager Hansi Flick admitted that Cancelo can give them "good options" at the back. The German even said he would "appreciate" it if the Portuguese joins his side.
He stated last week: "I spoke with my staff, and with (sporting director) Deco we speak a lot. And we think that when Ronald [Araujo] is back we have good alternatives at centre-back. Joao can play on both sides, he can give us good options. But in the end, until now, it's not done, but I'd be happy if it goes through. He's another option for the offence. We talked about signing a centre-back, but I think it makes more sense, I think it is a good option, and a high quality player.
"We've had a situation these past two years where we have to be smart about the players we sign. It's not like the other clubs, who can play hundreds of millions on players. But I think it's good, you can see our players are progressing. Our young players are developing, and we have faith in them. Now we have the opportunity to bring in a veteran. I'd appreciate it if he comes."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Watch the clip
Now, as seen in a video circulated on social media - including by Fabrizio Romano, Cancelo is on the cusp of joining Barca on loan for the rest of the season. This comes just after Flick's team beat rivals Real Madrid in a dramatic Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
It is thought completion of Cancelo's arrival has been deliberately held off until after that competition.
- (C)Getty Images
What comes next for Cancelo?
After their cup-winning heroics, Barca are gearing up for an exhausting fixture list over the next couple of weeks. Between Thursday and 31 January, Flick's side play six games. First up, they take on Santander in the round of 16 in the Copa del Rey, followed by Champions League fixtures against Slavia Prague and Copenhagen. On either side of those matches, they are in La Liga action versus Real Sociedad, Real Oviedo, and Elche. It remains to be seen when Cancelo - who has scored three goals in 45 appearances for Al Hilal - will make his second debut for Barca.