Richard Mills

Richie Mills

Writer

📝 Bio: I have been a sports lover for as long as I can remember. After finding out I wasn't good enough to play sports professionally, I deemed the next best thing to do was to write about it. I received a BA (Honours) degree from the University of Birmingham in 2013, and after five years in news journalism, I have worked in sports journalism for the last five years.

My Football Story: My dad grew up supporting Leeds United, and as I worshipped the big man, I followed in his footsteps - despite the majority of my wider family cheering for Manchester United. I became a diehard Leeds fan when we got relegated to League One in the late 2000s, the lowest point in the club's history. This club may lead to my early demise, but Leeds can also bring me a lot of unabashed joy, along with uncontrolled rage.
🎯 Areas of Expertise: 

  • The highs and lows of Leeds United
  • Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Premier League and Championship analysis

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: As a fan, wildly celebrating Leeds' return to the Premier League after 16 years in 2020. As a player, I got the chance to play at Brighton's Amex Stadium a couple of years after having hip surgery. Tackling an opponent and then shouting 'Have it!' as the ball flew into the stands was a personal highlight.

Articles by Richie Mills
  1. mbappe(C)Getty images
    K. MbappeParis Saint-Germain

    Mbappe sent birthday message by PSG days after €60m court battle

    Kylian Mbappe has received a birthday message from an unlikely source after winning a court case against Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages and bonuses. The Real Madrid star sought £231.5 million (€264m/$310m) from his former club, while the French giants counter-sued the France captain for £211m (€243m/$282m). Not long after the forward came out on top in this long-running dispute, PSG appear to be taking the high road.

  2. Chelsea draw at NewcastleGetty/Goal
    Player ratingsChelsea

    James to the rescue! Captain sparks Newcastle comeback

    Reece James's world-class free-kick paved the way to an unlikely 2-2 comeback draw for Chelsea after a horror first half at Newcastle United. A brace inside the opening 20 minutes from Nick Woltemade put the Magpies in control but a much-improved second half salvaged the Blues a point. Captain James led by example with his stunner before Joao Pedro ensured a thrilling game ended in a stalemate on Saturday.

  3. Santos v Cruzeiro - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
    NeymarSantos FC

    Santos chief sets record straight on Neymar's future

    Santos president Marcelo Teixeira says he has a "positive expectation" that Neymar will extend his contract despite reported interest from Flamengo. The 33-year-old played a crucial role in keeping his boyhood club in the Brazilian top-flight and despite having a huge amount of affection for the Vila Belmiro side, the forward is unsure about his future as his contract ticks down.

  5. FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BOURNEMOUTHAFP
    A. SemenyoLiverpool

    Liverpool urged NOT to sign Semenyo in January by club icon

    Liverpool legend John Barnes has told his old club not to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window. The Premier League champions have been linked with the 25-year-old but Barnes thinks they have enough strength in depth at present. The former England winger also believes that Reds forward Mohamed Salah isn't going anywhere despite his outspoken outburst against Arne Slot and the Merseyside outfit.

  7. TOPSHOT-FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-LEIPZIGAFP
    L. DiazH. Kane

    'Wow, Kane' - Diaz reveals how striker has surprised him at Bayern

    Luis Diaz has described Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane as a "spectacular" player, while revealing how the England captain has surprised him. The winger swapped Liverpool for the German giants over the summer and has made a strong impression so far this season. Now, he has spoken about settling in at Bayern and what it is like having Kane as an ally.

  8. FBL-FIFA-QAT-PSG-FLAMENGOAFP
    M. SafonovParis Saint-Germain

    'Unbelievable'- PSG keeper saves penalties with fractured hand

    Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov fractured his hand during the Intercontinental Cup final penalty shootout but played through the pain to guide his side to victory. After ending extra-time with the game at 1-1, the French giants emerged victorious with a 2-1 shootout win as Safonov saved a remarkable four spot-kicks. Days on from that result, it appears he pulled off his heroics despite being injured.

  9. Slot, Guehi, SemenyoGetty/Goal
    A. SlotLiverpool

    Slot issues Liverpool transfer update amid Guehi & Semenyo links

    Arne Slot has offered a revealing update on Liverpool's January transfer window plans amid links with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo. The Reds spent nearly £450 million ($602m) on players over the summer but missed out on England centre-back Guehi and seemingly have desires over bringing Ghana winger Semenyo to Anfield as well. But Slot has given little away over a potential double deal.

  10. Chelsea FC Women v AS Roma - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    ChelseaPremier League

    Chelsea told to 'put up or shut up' over Earl's Court move

    Chelsea have been told to 'put up or shut up' amid the delay over a potential stadium move to Earl's Court. The Blues had set their sights on departing Stamford Bridge for the site of the old Earls Court Exhibition Centre but alternative plans have been approved by Kensington and Chelsea council. And if the Premier League side are serious about moving there, they have been urged to get their affairs in order.

  1. Real Madrid win in the Copa del ReyGetty/Goal
    Player ratingsReal Madrid

    Mbappe stars again & Endrick impresses in Copa win

    Kylian Mbappe scored two and set up another as Real Madrid unconvincingly saw off Spanish third-tier side Talavera 3-2 to reach the last-16 of the Copa del Rey. The 26-year-old converted a penalty, forced the hosts into an own-goal, and scored a fortuitous long-range strike, but that nearly wasn't enough as the underdogs made it a tense finish with two late goals on Wednesday.

  2. Cardiff City v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
    E. MarescaChelsea

    Maresca explains why he has 'no time' ahead of Newcastle game

    Enzo Maresca has explained why he has "no time" as Chelsea boss ahead of his side's upcoming clash with Newcastle United. The Italian head coach revealed that the run-up to his team's win over Everton was the "worst" he had endured during his time with the Blues. But following their Carabao Cup victory over Cardiff City, the former Leicester City man cut a more jolly figure heading into Christmas.

  3. Andrea BertaGetty Images
    ArsenalPremier League

    Arsenal 'confident' of tying key man to new contract

    Arsenal are reportedly 'confident' of tying Jurrien Timber down to a new contract amid an impressive season. The Netherlands international has been hailed as the Premier League's best full-back this term after playing a key role in the Gunners topping the Champions League and Premier League tables so far. Now, the north London team want to extend the defender's stay with Mikel Arteta's side.

  4. Santos v Cruzeiro - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
    NeymarSantos FC

    Neymar on the move?! Santos face transfer hijack from rivals

    Santos' contract talks with Neymar are reportedly at an 'advanced' stage but rivals Flamengo could potentially hijack that deal. The 33-year-old is set to be out of contract at his boyhood club despite helping them maintain their status in the Brazilian top flight this season. As his current terms tick down, it seems Santos and Flamengo are in a battle to secure the forward's services for the 2026 campaign.

  6. 1 MANCHESTER UNITED FAN v 5 PREMIER LEAGUE FANSGOAL
    Manchester UnitedPremier League

    🎥| Is Rooney the PL GOAT? Man Utd fan vs five rivals

    Diehard Manchester United fan firastalksfootball has locked horns with supporters from five rival teams to discuss some burning football topics. From stating that the Red Devils are England's greatest club, to Wayne Rooney being the best player ever to grace the Premier League, and Sir Alex Ferguson topping the pile when it comes to all-time managers in the English top-flight. Will he win over the doubters? 🤔

  7. Welling UnitedGetty Images Sport
    WellingPotters Bar Town

    Man arrested and game called off as non-league manager hurt

    Police have arrested a man after the manager of non-league side Potters Bar Town needed medical treatment following an 'altercation' on Saturday. The Isthmian League clash at Welling United was scheduled to take place at 3pm but the contest was postponed after coach Sammy Moore was injured less than 45 minutes before kick-off. The Metropolitan Police have since said that a 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

  8. FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WOLVESAFP
    B. WhiteArsenal

    Another Arsenal injury setback! White suffers hamstring blow

    Arsenal have suffered another injury blow after Ben White hobbled off in the first half of their Premier League clash with Wolves. The defender has been working his way back to fitness after various injuries but the 28-year-old could no longer continue around the half-hour mark after aggravating his hamstring. The Gunners have had a lot of bad luck in defence with injuries, and now that problem has worsened.

  10. Raphinha scoresGetty Images
    Player ratingsBarcelona

    Raphinha is magic! Brazilian fires Barca seven points clear

    Raphinha's brace sent Barcelona seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Osasuna. Hansi Flick's team were toothless in front of goal for long periods but the former Leeds United star came up trumps just when his team needed him in the second half. The result widened the gap to rivals Real Madrid, with Xabi Alonso under increasing pressure to keep his job.

Older