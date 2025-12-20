Richie Mills

Writer

📝 Bio: I have been a sports lover for as long as I can remember. After finding out I wasn't good enough to play sports professionally, I deemed the next best thing to do was to write about it. I received a BA (Honours) degree from the University of Birmingham in 2013, and after five years in news journalism, I have worked in sports journalism for the last five years.

⚽ My Football Story: My dad grew up supporting Leeds United, and as I worshipped the big man, I followed in his footsteps - despite the majority of my wider family cheering for Manchester United. I became a diehard Leeds fan when we got relegated to League One in the late 2000s, the lowest point in the club's history. This club may lead to my early demise, but Leeds can also bring me a lot of unabashed joy, along with uncontrolled rage.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

The highs and lows of Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion

Premier League and Championship analysis

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: As a fan, wildly celebrating Leeds' return to the Premier League after 16 years in 2020. As a player, I got the chance to play at Brighton's Amex Stadium a couple of years after having hip surgery. Tackling an opponent and then shouting 'Have it!' as the ball flew into the stands was a personal highlight.