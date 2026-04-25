VIDEO: Hugo Ekitike shares bizarre AI-generated video of injured Liverpool striker ditching his crutches & performing a FLIP after scoring vs Man City
Ekitike’s bizarre AI-generated comeback
Ekitike has provided a moment of surreal entertainment for Liverpool fans, sharing an AI-crafted clip on Instagram that shows him making a miraculous return to the pitch. In the video, the 23-year-old is depicted standing on the field with crutches before tossing them aside to sprint and score against Manchester City, before he then performs a perfect front-flip celebration.
While the clip has gone viral for its lighthearted nature, it sits in stark contrast to the sobering reality facing the forward. Ekitike underwent a successful operation on his Achilles earlier this month and remains in the early stages of a rigorous rehabilitation program that will keep him sidelined for several months.
Watch the clip
Slot reacts social media post
Liverpool head coach Slot was quick to address the video during his latest press conference, ensuring that fans and onlookers understand the true extent of the player's injury. "I saw Hugo's Instagram post where from crutches he ran," he said. "But I don't think that's realistic."
Slot confirmed after Ekitike's surgery that while the initial procedure was a success, the upcoming timeline is both lengthy and methodical. The club is prioritising long-term health over any immediate return, acknowledging that an Achilles recovery is one of the most taxing challenges for a professional athlete.
"We don't know yet [the exact return date], but the first and most important step is that the surgery went well," Slot explained. "Recovery is going to take a long time, but he will be back stronger like all the others who have been out a long time. It’s a step-by-step process."
- AFP
Liverpool look to cope without key stars
As Liverpool prepare to face Crystal Palace, Slot is focusing on the players currently available to keep the club’s top-four aspirations on track. Freddie Woodman remains on standby to deputise in goal, while the rest of the squad is being asked to shoulder the attacking burden in Ekitike’s absence. For the forward, the next phase of his rehab will take priority as he works toward a full return for the 2026-27 campaign.