VIDEO: Hansi Flick comforted by Raphinha as Barcelona boss looks close to tears after win over Alaves
A shaky start, but a fierce response from Barcelona
Barcelona were stunned inside 60 seconds when Pablo Ibanez punished slack defending to fire Alaves into the lead. The early blow rattled Flick’s side, but gradually they found their rhythm. Raphinha, making his return to the starting lineup, became the spark they desperately needed. It was his work in the build-up that created the equaliser, slipping a clever pass into space for Lamine Yamal. While Robert Lewandowski failed to convert the chance, the rebound fell kindly for Yamal, who buried his effort to bring Barcelona level. After the equaliser, Barca were fully in control. Dani Olmo completed a superb brace, capitalising on Raphinha’s assist for his second goal, and the hosts saw out the match with a professional performance.
A video circulating on social media showed Raphinha sitting beside Flick on the bench, speaking to the German coach, who appeared visibly emotional. Flick shook his head repeatedly, as if overwhelmed by the occasion. He later revealed what the Brazilian had said to him: "After the end of the match, Raphinha was telling me the same thing I said last time: We will improve. We will be much better in the upcoming matches."
Watch the clip
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Flick praises Raphinha on comeback
Despite lasting only 60 minutes due to fitness management, Raphinha produced one of his sharpest performances of the campaign.
"Raphinha always brings dynamism to our game," Flick told reporters. "He's very important because he has great intensity, and when he starts pressing, he makes everyone else press too. He needs to improve in the upcoming matches, but it's fantastic that he's back. I'm very happy to have them (Raphinha & Pedri) back. It wasn't easy managing their playing time. Rapha could only play 60 minutes, Pedri, 30...I'm happy with the three points, but not with some situations: we lost possession too often. We managed the game well."
- (C)Getty Images
Raphinha: Honest, demanding, and determined
Raphinha acknowledged feeling far from his peak fitness but insisted that the minutes were crucial as he works his way back.
He said: "I'm trying to find my best form. I'm not fit to play 90 minutes, but when I'm on the pitch, I try to give my all. I felt the fatigue in the second half. I'm working very hard to get back to my best. I try to give my best when I'm on the field. Being able to start in the eleven makes me happy. I want to help the team and I'm leaving satisfied."
He also admitted that his vocal leadership on the pitch can sometimes feel excessive to teammates. He added: "I feel like I'm being a bit of a nuisance, sometimes too much. But I think pressing is important. I'm sure that on the pitch, my teammates sometimes think I talk too much. But I'm going to demand more from those who can give much more. I take responsibility, and in the locker room, we all hugged each other to celebrate the victory. I always say that the best defence starts with a good attack. It's the most important thing we can do to help the defence. I try to press to make their job easier. I try to press to take up space from the other team's centre-backs and thus recover the ball more easily. It's good when the team follows me when I press, but I do it without thinking. I just run to win the ball back."
Raphinha agreed that Barcelona are far from their peak, acknowledging there is much to tighten tactically and technically.
"The manager felt we could do more on the pitch; we know it too," he said. "That's his feeling. That the team isn't at its best, I agree, and we have to improve a lot. But the important thing was to win. I'm sure we'll come back and win games by playing well. But if there are games we win playing badly, I don't care, the important thing is to win."
Barcelona now shift their focus to Tuesday night’s blockbuster encounter against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.