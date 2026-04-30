VIDEO: Diego Simeone hunts down Arsenal's Ben White and SLAPS his back multiple times as bizarre 'walking over badge' theory emerges
Simeone sees red over badge disrespect
Tensions reached boiling point in the tunnel after the semi-final first leg match. The fiery encounter between Simeone and White was sparked by a perceived lack of respect for the Atletico traditions. As the players made their way off the pitch at the Metropolitano, White appeared to walk directly across the large club crest embedded in the turf in front of the tunnel, a gesture often seen as a major insult in Spanish football culture.
While an Atletico player initially confronted the Arsenal right-back, it was Simeone who took matters into his own hands. The Argentine coach followed White into the tunnel area and was captured on film slapping the defender’s back multiple times. White, clearly unhappy with the physical contact, turned to engage in a heated exchange of words before being pushed away twice by the Atleti manager.
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Dark arts under the microscope
The antics of Simeone and his coaching staff drew heavy criticism from observers, with former Real Madrid star Steve McManaman highlighting the hostile environment created by the home side. The "dark arts" long associated with Atletico were on full display throughout the evening, both on the touchline and in the tunnel.
McManaman commented on TNT Sports' broadcast, as quoted by Mirror: "We could see, sometimes the cameras wouldn't show it with the Spanish directors, but we could see what was going on. His behaviour, his number two and three with the officials was terrible. Absolutely awful. He'd change his mind, his performance was terrible that's why people don't like the dark arts (of) Atletico Madrid."
- Getty Images Sport
Contrast in greetings for Heinze
Interestingly, Simeone’s aggression towards White stood in direct contrast to how he treated other members of the Arsenal setup. The Atletico boss was seen sharing a warm embrace with fellow countryman and Arsenal coach Gabriel Heinze before the match, showing a different side to his usually combative persona. Regardless, the return leg in London promises to be an equally combustible affair as Arsenal look to overcome the psychological games employed by the Spanish giants.