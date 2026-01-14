Manchester City
USWNT star Sam Coffey completes transfer to Man City from Portland Thorns in major boost to WSL leaders' title bid
Coffey completes move
City have confirmed the signing of Coffey in a press release, confirming she has signed a three-and-a-half year contract, and she will wear the No.17 shirt. An Olympic gold medallist, she was previously Portland captain, and helped them to the semi-finals of the NWSL play-offs last season.
Coffey had been with Portland since 2022, and made over 100 appearances for the American giants. She has also won 42 caps for the USWNT, and will now aim to make an impact in England.
Coffey's delight
Coffey told City's website: : “It’s a club with so much history, so much success, so much influence in the city.
“Manchester is not somewhere I’ve been before, but there’s something about it that I felt I was led to and called to.
“I think it’s also a place that just has proven it’s investment in women’s soccer and being a part of this movement that is going on.
“Seeing the facilities, the support the team gets and all the efforts they are putting in for the women’s side is such a huge and positive side and something I’m honoured to be a part of.”
Director of Football Therese Sjogran added: “Sam’s reputation as one of the world’s best speaks for itself, and we’re delighted she’s chosen to come here ahead of other potential suitors.
“We believe she has all the qualities needed to thrive at City and, more broadly, the WSL, and we’re excited to see how she can elevate our already superb squad of players.
“Sam is playing at the top of her game, and I think her decision to come here shows the incredible progress we’ve made as a Club and the ambitions we have moving forward.”
Emma Hayes' praise
Coffey's international manager, Emma Hayes, has expressed her joy at managing a player of the midfielder's standard, and also drew attention to one of the most iconic parts of her game: Her tucked-in shirt.
Hayes said at a press conference in 2025: “I think her game has gone to a whole new level.
“It’s all of it together, it’s who she is in the locker room, it’s who she is on the field, it’s how she goes about her business, it’s the contributions she makes to the team.
“No one tucks their shirt in like Sam Coffey.”
She added: “She’s an impeccable learner, she’s always wanting to improve her game. It never ends, it’s never enough.”
What next?
City are aiming to win the WSL title for the first time since 2016 and currently sit six points clear of Chelsea in second. City face Bournemouth in the FA Women's Cup fourth round this weekend, before facing Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Women's League Cup. They then face London City Lionesses when they return to league action.
