USMNT striker Brian White’s brace sends Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps to MLS Cup final with 3-1 win over Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s San Diego FC
- Getty Images Sport
What happened
Vancouver struck first through White, who finished from close range on the right side of the box after a pass from Andrés Cubas. Moments later, the lead doubled via a Pablo Sisniega own goal, and before halftime White struck again - a low, composed finish inside the left post assisted by Ali Ahmed - making it 3-0.
In the second half, Mexico international Hirving Lozano pulled one back for San Diego with a right-footed curler from outside the box after an assist from Anders Dreyer. But any hopes of a late push disappeared when Sisniega was shown a red card in the 79th minute.
Thomas Muller started and played 60 minutes but was largely quiet, finishing with zero shots and 82 percent passing.
Vancouver will now face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami next Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown between two clubs making their first appearance in MLS Cup. San Diego, an expansion side in their inaugural season, can hold their heads high after a run to the Western Conference finals - an impressive debut year.
- Getty Images Sport
The MVP
Brian White was the clear standout, striking twice in the first half to send Vancouver to the MLS Cup final. The USMNT forward now has 18 goals this season, reinforcing his status as one of Sørensen’s key players. He heads into next weekend’s final in top form as the Whitecaps look to pull off an upset against Messi and Inter Miami.
- Getty Images Sport
The big loser
Mikey Varas will face criticism for choosing not to start Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano in San Diego’s most important match of the season. The Mexican star didn’t enter until the team trailed 3-0, though he scored their lone goal after coming on.
The tactical approach also fell short. Playing at home, San Diego were outplayed and effectively eliminated within the first half - a disappointing ending to an otherwise historic inaugural season.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐