Turkey Euro 2024 squad: Who Vincenzo Montella is taking to Germany

Turkey arrived at Euro 2020 as one of the tournament dark horses after an impressive spell of just three defeats in Şenol Gunes’ opening 26 matches of his second tenure as Turkey's coach.

Then the tournament began, and they crashed out in the group stage – losing all three games and scoring just one goal in the process. They also missed out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

There is a sense of cautious optimism again after the Euro 2008 and 2002 World Cup semi-finalists progressed to their third successive European Championships after finishing at the summit of their qualification group ahead of Croatia, Wales, Armenia and Latvia.

Vincenzo Montella has had a successful first four games in command of the Crescent-Stars, winning three and drawing one, with a remarkable 3-2 friendly win over Germany as one of the highlights of his reign thus far.

Head coach Montella has finalised his squad planning for the 2024 European Championship in Germany, with Dogan Alemdar, Cenk Ozkacar, Berat Ozdemir, Can Uzun, Abdulkadir Omur and Oguz Aydin being cut from the provisional 35-man roster. But who has made Turkey's Euro 2024 squad? GOAL has all the details after Montella announced his final 26-man roster on June 6...