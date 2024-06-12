Hakan Calhanoglu Turkeygetty images
Abhinav Sharma

Turkey Euro 2024 squad: Who Vincenzo Montella is taking to Germany

Which 26 players have made the cut from Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella's 35-man preliminary squad for the 2024 European Championship in Germany?

Turkey arrived at Euro 2020 as one of the tournament dark horses after an impressive spell of just three defeats in Şenol Gunes’ opening 26 matches of his second tenure as Turkey's coach.

Then the tournament began, and they crashed out in the group stage – losing all three games and scoring just one goal in the process. They also missed out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

There is a sense of cautious optimism again after the Euro 2008 and 2002 World Cup semi-finalists progressed to their third successive European Championships after finishing at the summit of their qualification group ahead of Croatia, Wales, Armenia and Latvia.

Vincenzo Montella has had a successful first four games in command of the Crescent-Stars, winning three and drawing one, with a remarkable 3-2 friendly win over Germany as one of the highlights of his reign thus far.

Head coach Montella has finalised his squad planning for the 2024 European Championship in Germany, with Dogan Alemdar, Cenk Ozkacar, Berat Ozdemir, Can Uzun, Abdulkadir Omur and Oguz Aydin being cut from the provisional 35-man roster. But who has made Turkey's Euro 2024 squad? GOAL has all the details after Montella announced his final 26-man roster on June 6...

  • Ugurcan Cakir TurkeyGetty

    GOALKEEPERS

    Turkish fans may have expected Uğurcan Çakır and Altay Bayındır to be the long-term goalkeepers after the duo fuelled the hopes of their national team futures with excellent domestic form in 2021-22.

    While Bayindir is struggling for minutes at Manchester United, Çakır's performance has not been as impressive in subsequent campaigns.

    Although Cakir remains the No. 1 pick for Turkey, Besiktas' Mert Gunok has emerged as a solid candidate following an impressive campaign in the Super Lig.

    NameClub
    Altay BayindirManchester United
    Mert GunokBesiktas
    Ugurcan CakirTrabzonspor
    • Advertisement
  • Merih Demiral 2023Getty Images

    DEFENDERS

    A few years ago, many Turkish fans were excited about their potential central defensive options in years to come. Merih Demiral was partnering with the likes of Bonucci and Chiellini at Juventus, Caglar Soyuncu was plying his trade for a top-six Premier League side, Leicester City, and Ozan Kabak was one of the best young defensive prospects in the Bundesliga.

    Then, Soyuncu and Kabak struck a serious slump in form, changing clubs without much fruition, although the latter has somewhat revived his career at Hoffenheim. Demiral is also playing in a less competitive Saudi Pro League.

    What's more, in a further blow, both Soyuncu and Kabak have been ruled out of the Euro 2024 tournament due to respective injury concerns. Therefore, Turkey head into the tournament with plenty of concerns in the centre-back department that will surely be lacking top-level experience.

    Thankfully, they have already started the process of bringing through new central defensive talent, with Ajax's Ahmetcan Kaplan being the prime example. Zeki Celik and Mert Muldur will likely form the full-back duo in case Montella opts for a back-four system.

    NameClub
    Abdülkerim BardakciGalatasaray
    Ahmetcan KaplanAjax
    Ferdi KadioğluFenerbahce
    Merih DemiralAl-Ahli
    Mert MüldürFenerbahce
    Samet AkaydinPanathinaikos
    Zeki çelikRoma
  • Orkun Kokcu-turkey-20230328(C)Getty Images

    MIDFIELDERS

    Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu is the most-capped player (82) in Montella's squad and the playmaker is expected to play in a midfield role alongside Benfica's Orkun Kokcu and Dortmund's strong tackler Salih Ozcan.

    NameClub
    Hakan CalhanogluInter
    İsmail YuksekFenerbahce
    Kaan AyhanGalatasaray
    Okay YokusluWest Bromwich
    Orkun KokcuBenfica
    Salih OzcanBorussia Dortmund

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Kenan Yildiz Turkey 2023Getty Images

    FORWARDS

    With long-time servant Burak Yılmaz retiring from the international stage last year, Enes Ünal looked like the main hope of goals in this squad, having earned a Premier League loan move to Bournemouth from La Liga side Getafe in the winter transfer window. However, Unal has been ruled out of the Euro 2024 tournament due to a broken toe.

    Cenk Tosun is the leading goalscorer in the squad, scoring 20 times for his national side, and he is expected to be a key cog upfront for Turkey at the competition due to Unal's absence.

    Juventus' Kenan Yildiz and Galatasaray's Kerem Akturkoglu are frontrunners to start out wide, with Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazici, and Yunus Akgun set to serve as the back-up options.

    Although he has endured an injury-ridden 2023-24 campaign with Real Madrid, highly-rated teenager Arda Guler has been called up to the preliminary squad this month and could be one of the breakout stars at the upcoming Euros.

    Name

    		Club
    Arda GulerReal Madrid
    Barıs Alper YilmazGalatasaray
    Bertug YildirimRennais
    Cenk TosunBesiktas
    Kenan YildizJuventus
    Kerem AkturkogluGalatasaray
    Semih KılıcsoyBesiktas
    Yunus AkgünLeicester City
    Yusuf YaziciLille
  • Vincenzo Montella Hamit Altintop TurkeyGetty Images

    EXPECTED XI

    Turkey boss Montella is expected to set his side up in a direct 4-2-3-1 system, with Cakir holding his spot in goal despite stiff competition.

    The back four will feature Celik, Demiral, Kabak, and Ozkacar. Ozcan and Kokcu will form the double pivot in the engine room.

    Captain Calhanoglu will switch in and out to form a midfield three at times while serving as creator-in-chief in other instances. Unal will lead the charge for the Czechs in the final third and will have the support from wingers Yildiz and Akturkoglu.

    Turkey possible XI (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Kabak, Ozkacar; Ozcan, Kokcu; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Akturkoglu; Tosun.

  • CAGLAR Soyuncu-turkey-20230912(C)Getty Images

    NOTABLE ABSENTEES

    As alluded to above, Unal suffered a fractured toe during training in the lead-up to the tournament, and the striker has now been ruled out of the tournament in a huge blow for the national side.

    Soyuncu withdrew from the initial selection due to a thigh injury that he picked up while playing for Fenerbahce. Fellow centre-back partner Kabak suffered a similar fate after suffering a knee ligament injury during a pre-tournament friendly against Italy.

    Dogan Alemdar, Cenk Ozkacar, Berat Ozdemir, Can Uzun, Abdulkadir Omur, and Oguz Aydin were all named to the provisional 35-man roster but did not make the final squad that travelled to Germany.

    NameClubReason
    Abdulkadir OmurHull CityNot selected
    Berat OzdemirTrabzonsporNot selected
    Caglar SoyuncuFenerbahce (on loan from Atletico Madrid)Injury
    Can UzunNürnbergNot selected
    Cenk ÖzkacarValenciaNot Selected
    Doğan Alemdar TroyesNot selected
    Enes Unal Bournemouth (on loan from Getafe)Injury
    Oguz AydinCorendon AlanyasporNot selected
    Ozan KabakHoffenheimInjury
    Irfan KahveciFenerbacheInjury
0