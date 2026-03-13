Igor Tudor may have spoken at a press conference for the last time as Tottenham manager. Following a heavy 5-2 defeat away to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, marred by errors from reserve goalkeeper Kinsky in the opening quarter of an hour, Spurs need to pick up points against Liverpool in a Premier League campaign that sees them dangerously just one point above the relegation zone.
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Tudor: "I didn't think the situation was that serious." Tottenham are actively looking for a replacement
THE DECLARATION
The Croatian manager didn’t mince his words: “Is the glass half full or half empty? There’s nothing full here, just a lot of empty things. When I arrived, I didn’t think the problems were this serious. Some people think that changing the manager will solve all the problems. It makes me laugh, because the reality is completely different.”
ANOTHER CHANGE IS ON THE WAY
According to The Athletic, Tottenham’s management is “actively” working to find a replacement to take charge of the team should things come to a head in this weekend’s match against the Reds, on Sunday 15 March at 5.30 pm.
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