Gill Clark

Tottenham player ratings vs PSG: Randal Kolo Muani heroics count for nothing as Cristian Romero and Pape Matar Sarr mistakes prove costly in Champions League thriller

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani shone against his parent club with two goals and an assist, but his heroics ultimately counted for nothing as Tottenham slumped to a comprehensive 5-3 defeat at the reigning European champions. Spurs went ahead twice in the game. but were undone by some dismal defending as PSG scored five times and took home all three Champions League points.

Tottenham took a shock lead on 35 minutes with a well-worked goal. Archie Gray did well to get down the left flank and dig out a cross for Kolo Muani, who rose well to power a head back across goal and give Richarlison the simple task of nodding into an empty net.

The goal looked to have stunned the visitors, but they were back on level terms before the break. A corner in from the left was only cleared as far as Vitinha on the edge of the box, and the Portugal midfielder was not closed down quickly enough and smashed home a ferocious strike that flew past Guglielmo Vicario and in off the underside of the bar.

The two sides traded goals again at the start of the second half. Kolo Muani volleyed home from inside the penalty area after PSG failed to clear a corner, before Vitinha grabbed his second of the match three minutes later with a curling effort that beat Vicario. 

PSG then took control of the game, although they were given a helping hand by Spurs. Cristian Romero's ball to Pape Matar Sarr saw the midfielder gift possession away in a dangerous area, allowing Fabian Ruiz to sweep home and put the visitors in front for the first time. More disastrous defending allowed Willian Pacho to make it 4-2 from a corner, before Kolo Muani grabbed his second of the night after a rare poor moment from Vitinha.

However, the Portuguese had the last laugh by walking off with the match ball. Romero conceded a penalty for handball as he tried to block a shot, allowing Vitinha the simple task of completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot. PSG were reduced to 10 men in added time when Lucas Hernandez elbowed Xavi Simons in the face, but it was too late for Spurs to capitalise on this advantage.

GOAL rates Tottenham's players from Parc des Princes...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guglielmo Vicario (6/10):

    Conceded five goals but couldn't do anything about Vitinha's first two strikes and was let down by his team-mates for the other three

    Pedro Porro(6/10):

    Put some great deliveries into the box going forwards and kept Barcola fairly quiet but, like the rest of the Spurs defence, was guilty of some poor moments after the break.

    Cristian Romero (4/10):

    Sloppy second half from the captain. Put Sarr in trouble for the third goal that saw PSG finally take the lead and gave away the penalty for the fifth.

    Micky van de Ven(6/10):

    The pick of the bunch when it comes to Tottenham's defence, but that's not saying much.

    Djed Spence (5/10):

    Came up against Kvaratskhelia and did a good job in the first half, though did have a few lazy moments after the break.

    Midfield

    Rodrigo Bentancur (6/10):

    Should have blocked Vitinha's shot for PSG's second goal but seemed to move out of the away and could only watch in dismay as it flew past Vicario. Made amends somewhat by robbing Vitinha and finding Kolo Muani for Spurs' third.

    Archie Gray (7/10):

    Put in a strong display and covered so much ground. Played a key role in two of Tottenham's goals and showed why he should be playing more.

    Lucas Bergvall (7/10):

    Back in the team and made a real difference. His flair and quality on the ball has been badly missed and he was excellent, particularly in the first half.

    Pape Matar Sarr (4/10):

    Disastrous second half from the midfielder. Caught in possession just outside the box for PSG's third goal and failed to clear the ball as the hosts made it 4-2.

    Attack

    Richarlison (7/10):

    Nodded home an easy finish from two yards for his third goal in three games. Also played a big part in the second goal, heading the corner back across goal and causing panic in the PSG defence.

    Randal Kolo Muani (8/10):

    Showed up against his parent club with two goals and assist. Teed up Richarlison with a great jump and header and then reacted quickly to fire home the second. Made Vitinha pay for a poor moment with Tottenham's third of the night.

    Subs & Manager

    Joao Palhinha  (6/10):

    Brought on to freshen the team up but the game was already gone.

    Mohammed Kudus (6/10):

    Also arrived too late to make an impact.

    Destiny Udogie (N/A):

    A late sub who contributed little.

    Xavi Simons (N/A):

    A few lively moments after arriving late in the day. Also took a painful-looking elbow to the face that saw Hernandez sent off in stoppage time.

    Wilson Odobert (N/A):

    Didn't see much of the game as a late sub.

    Thomas Frank (6/10):

    Made five changes to his team from the dismal derby defeat to Arsenal and saw his team give it a good go. Twice Spurs went in front, but they were left down by some really poor defending which will be a major source of frustration for the boss. 

