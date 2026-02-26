Goal.com
NWSL kit rondo GFXGOAL
Celia Balf

The Rondo, NWSL 2026 kits review edition: Who nailed it, who disappointed - and did Gotham FC make a classic?

Many of the NWSL kits for 2026 are bold, but how effective the designs are has divided opinion among the GOAL writers.

Not long ago, it felt like NWSL clubs were playing things a little safe with jerseys. Clean lines, predictable templates, and common color palettes. While the jerseys were functional, they weren't always memorable. Now, enter 2026, and it's a completely different story. It's closer to an art project than anything else, and also nostalgia. Heritage crests are being reworked, and throwback color palettes are resurfacing. The designers aren’t afraid to mix colors, patterns, and symbols, which is refreshing.

Clubs are leaning into local culture, experimenting with trim details, and treating the shirt like a canvas instead of a uniform with basic team colors. It's a combination of modern energy mixed with retro looks, and a very obvious nod to history, identity, and cultural moments. 

Much like every year, some of these kits will become instant classics, while others will age less gracefully. So in true fashion-meets-football style, GOAL writers - never shy when it comes to offering fashion opinions - are breaking down every single 2026 NWSL kit in another edition of… The Rondo.

  • San Diego WaveNWSL

    Who has the best kit?

    Tom Hindle: BOLD, but shoutout Bay FC for doing something that looks kinda cool. Not sure that any of these are bangers, but Bay have done well here. Sure, it's a little bright, but poppy themes are cool - and the whole bridge details are a nice touch. 

    Celia Balf: This may be safe, but San Diego Wave. I am a sucker for an off-white/cream top and then having fun with colors and patterns in subtle, yet tasteful ways. The pink neckline, and their usage of their color way and wave movements, really brought the whole thing together. This kit just stands out in a very bold and art project-heavy kit launch. 

    Ryan Tolmich: We love bold, and NWSL clubs are never afraid to go bold. Shoutout to Racing Louisville and the Washington Spirit, but you have to show love to San Diego, who knock it out of the park every year by maximizing their already-fun color scheme.

  • NWSL, Gotham FCNWSL

    Who has the worst?

    TH: Not to be the arbitrator of fashion, but what in God's name are we doing, Gotham? Let's leave the weird superimposed imagery in the 1990s where it belongs. DEEP cut, but Madureira nailed it with Che Guevara in 2013. We can move on.

    CB: Gotham feels like whiplash. Also, like what someone would see after a night out in the LES...Lady Liberty in the distance, sure!?

    RT: It's graded on a curve simply because there's so much potential there, but Bay FC is just a little disappointing. The colorway is awesome, but it just lacks the little nuances that are popping up everywhere else, which puts it towards the bottom.

  • Racing LouisvilleNWSL

    Which one are you most likely to wear?

    TH: What's the least offensive one that someone with limited drip, can pull off? Probably San Diego? OK, cool, that one. 

    CB: Boston Legacy's first kit. I love the green, pink, and black detail. It pops, and it is also a different green from what we've seen from clubs in the past. It's also giving The Green Monster, otherwise known as the is the famous 37-foot, two-inch high left-field wall at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. 

    RT: Probably Racing Louisville. There's something classy about a black kit, but a black kit with a disco vibe? Hell yeah.

  • NWSL KitsNike

    What do we make of the kits overall?

    TH: Credit to the NWSL for going big and really leaning into the whole 90s goalkeeper kits thing, but it's all a bit too much. You can't fault imagination, but there's something to be said for keeping things tidy. 

    CB: I love that we are crediting and honoring the communities that make up the clubs and their success. While I don't love all of the designs, the intent and playfulness mixed with history and deep cultural roots is a job well done.

    RT: Job well done. The NWSL continued to set the standard for what kits could and should look like. Clubs have identity and consistency, but there's also a focus on making these things fashionable and wearable for those not on the field. That's how this should be, but something few clubs really nail outside of this league.

  • Lindsey Heaps, Denver SummitNWSL

    Which will become a classic, if any?

    TH: Well, classic status is reserved for the kind of kits that seem a little wild at the time but age wonderfully. So go on then, Chicago Stars, who will see their kits rocked 20 years down the line.

    CB: Maybe Denver, because it's their first season and they look like the kind of club that is going to be around for a while and make an impressive run in their inaugural go. I think the dark green and white kit is both simple, but makes a clever nod to the state and elements that surround the Summit.

    RT: The one teams win in it. The thing about kits is that they truly become classics when they have signature moments on the field. You remember players doing great things in certain kits every time you put that kit on yourself. There are good ones here, for sure, and you'll see them worn plenty, but the ones that stand the test of time are the ones seen when players lift trophies.

  • The Rondo: MLS KitsGOAL

    Which league has better kits: NWSL, MLS, USL or Liga MX

    TH: Liga MX and it's not even close. Pumas have the coolest badge in football and Liga MX's affinity for sponsoring literally EVERYTHING looks dead cool.

    CB: There's something very intentional and cool about the NWSL and USL kits. There's nothing cool about the MLS ones...and Liga MX gets major points for just the chaotic energy, always.

    RT: NWSL and USL are close. MLS varies from year to year creatively, while Liga MX bounces between classic and messy. Both the NWSL and USL know exactly who they're designing their kits for and make them accordingly. For now, we'll give the NWSL the edge, simply because this year's kits are all totally wearable and lovable.

