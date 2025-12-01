This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
The Rondo Dec. 1GOAL
Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

The Rondo, Conference Finals review: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami look destined for MLS Cup, Thomas Muller’s Whitecaps keep rising, and Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s San Diego future grows unclear

Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller strolled into the final, but the semifinals still left us plenty to unpack - including fresh questions about Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s future in San Diego.

And just like that, the stage is set. The Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami will play for the MLS Cup on Saturday afternoon. That’s a tasty one: Lionel Messi on one side, Thomas Müller on the other, two legends anchoring two genuinely strong teams gearing up for a proper final.

But what about the games that got them here? MLS delivered two highly watchable - if not particularly close - semis over the weekend. Miami battered NYCFC, 5-1. Vancouver saw off San Diego 3-1. The results were perhaps a little predictable. But the margin of victory for both games? Not a chance. Still, it sets things up pincely - and does provide a forum for reflection. NYCFC were underdogs, and actually made a decent account of themselves in the game. SDFC could have played Vancouver even, but a couple of rough breaks - and the fact that they dealt with the reported internal turmoil of strife between their head coach, Mikey Varas, and their star player in Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano - made things trickier. 

Still, are the results fair? And is this the dream final? GOAL U.S. writers take a look at a fun weekend of conference finals, and look ahead to what should be a captivating MLS Cup in another edition of... The Rondo

  • Inter Miami CF v New York City FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Eastern Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    Which was the more convincing win: Miami or Vancouver?

    Tom Hindle: Miami, no question. That was probably the most dominant performance the Herons have turned in all season. Messi didn't have his best game whatsoever, and they still battered an opponent in NYCFC that has been in excellent form of late. Five goals, one real chance conceded, and they look in their best form heading into the biggest game of the year. 

    Ryan Tolmich: Both impressive and both, in a way, somewhat expected. Miami and Vancouver are both so far ahead of the teams they beat, which is what makes this such a fun MLS Cup final. As for the more convincing, it's probably Miami, largely because it was just the perfect reminder that they can light up a team unlike any other in MLS history.

  • San Diego FC v Minnesota United - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    What do San Diego and NYCFC need to do this offseason to go a step further?

    TH: San Diego got almost everything right. Perhaps the only thing that derailed things a bit was a bit of defensive frailty that Vancouver exposed. So, yeah, avoid injury, maybe bring in a little center back, and they're contenders next year. As for NYCFC, things look a little trickier. Can Maxi Moralez be counted on to stick around longer? Is Alonzo Martinez going to play any part next season? They need to invest in the attack to get close to where they were this year - even if manager Pascal Jansen did a fine job. 

    RT: San Diego will be looking at all of this and wondering "what if?". They had a star striker in Milan Iloski, but now he's in Philly because they were unable to keep him permanently. If they had him, would the outcome change? Maybe not, but it surely would have helped. As for NYCFC, they're close. The big task this offseason will likely be sorting out striker and midfield additions following crucial injuries. If they can do that, they'll be fine.

  • San Diego FC v Portland Timbers - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Does Chucky Lozano have a long-term future in SDFC?

    TH: If he behaves, yes! The Mexican star was supposedly in, shall we say, disagreement with Mikey Varas on a few occasions this year. If that relationship is properly mended, then they should be able to run things back in 2026. But disgruntled superstars can be a real issue, and with Anders Dreyer around, Chucky might not be the go-to guy, anyway. 

    RT: It's looking rocky, at the very least. He wasn't quite the elite presence many would have expected and, towards the end of the season, there was a clash with the coaching staff. Because of that, it's fair to at least wonder if this partnership is one that's going to work in the long run. If it doesn't, Lozano will have options. San Diego will, too, and they've shown a real ability to scout and sign talent. Lozano or no Lozano, one would bet on the club making the right call based on just this one year of evidence.

  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Is it fair to say that Miami are now a good defensive team?

    TH: Not really. A couple of defensive good games doesn't make them unreal at the back. But they certainly have found a vital sense of balance from front to back. Let's see if they can keep a very good Vancouver team quiet, and then let's talk.

    RT: Let's not get carried away! This team still has its frailties, and the path to an MLS Cup is likely outscoring the Whitecaps, not shutting them down. Are they passable defensively? Sure, but no one is mistaking them for some shutdown side. Ultimately, this is a group that defends via its attack, which should scare any opponent into being just a little bit more cautious, given the talent on the field.

  • Inter Miami CF v New York City FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Eastern Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    Is this a dream final?

    TH: Absolutely. And not just because it's Messi against Muller. These are the two best teams in MLS at the moment, who already have history this season after the CONCACAF Champions League. And perhaps more importantly, it'll be attack against attack, with a little Messi sprinkled in. The stuff of dreams. 

    RT: We'll call it 1B. Obviously, Son Heung-Min vs. Messi would have been box office, but Muller vs Messi isn't so bad either. The supporting casts are good, too. Perhaps the most interesting bit of this, though, is that these two teams are polar opposites when it comes to vibes: star-studded, glamorous Miami going up against workmanlike, under-the-radar Vancouver. It's a clash of stars, but it's also more than that. That's pretty fun, right?

  • Thomas Muller, WhitecapsImagn

    Who has been a better signing: Thomas Muller or Son Heung-Min?

    TH: Depends what you're after. If you want to back the guy who got his team to the MLS Cup final, then look no further than Muller. But if we're talking overall impact here, it has to be Sonny. Keep in mind, too, that Son has at least two more years here. Muller, in theory, could leave in 2026. Son, by a hair.

    RT: Ask again on Saturday evening. If Muller can help deliver an MLS Cup in his first season, he'd take a pretty good lead in this race. At the moment, though, it's somewhat neck and neck and, in truth, it's hard to judge given how new both are. It is fair to say, though, that both have bought in, which has made both their clubs and the league better. If MLS had more players like these two...

