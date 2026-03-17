AFP
Sources: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi nears $42 million transfer to Fulham
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What's happening
Sources tell GOAL the deal is nearly complete, with only a medical required to finalize the transfer. Much of the legwork, however, was done during the winter, when Fulham pushed to complete a $35 million deal even after the striker suffered a broken arm.
Personal terms between Pepi and the club have been finalized, while PSV is set to cash in on the striker after two-straight years of increasing offers. In January 2025, PSV received a $20.7 million offer from a Premier League club, sources told GOAL at the time, while West Ham also made a loan-to-buy offer.
Pepi would be far from the first American to play for Fulham. The club currently features fellow USMNT star Antonee Robinson, while the likes of Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride and Tim Ream have also become heroes at Craven Cottage.
News of Pepi’s move was first reported by Fabrizio Romano.
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Pepi at PSV
Pepi has emerged as a superstar at PSV since arriving at the club in 2023. During that time, he has scored 39 goals in 95 appearances despite not taking over as PSV’s go-striker until this season.
During the 2024-25 season, he scored 11 goals in just 693 Eredivisie minutes, while his 10 goals this season have come in 935 minutes. Additionally, Pepi made his mark on PSV’s Champions League run, scoring off the bench against Napoli, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid, while also creating an own goal against Liverpool.
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The push for a USMNT spot
After missing out on the 2022 World Cup despite being a key part of the qualifying cycle, Pepi has set his sights on the tournament next summer and remains a key part of a tight striker race. He was called into USMNT camp alongside Folarin Balogun and Patrick Agyemang for March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, while Haji Wright, who is missing camp due to injury, is also in the mix for a spot in the striker pool.
In total, Pepi has 13 goals in 34 matches with the USMNT but was limited to just one appearance in 2025 due to injury.
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What comes next?
Pepi and PSV will play one more match before the international break. They will face Telstar on Sunday before Pepi heads to Atlanta, with PSV already holding a 16-point lead atop the Eredivisie. After that, all eyes will be on the USMNT ahead of their March 28 match against Belgium.
As for Fulham, they will face Burnley on Saturday in their final match before the international break.
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