'Have my smile back!' - Endrick fires winning goal for Lyon in Coupe de France clash with Lille as Real Madrid loanee enjoys dream debut

Endrick last found the target at club level back in April 2025, when netting for Real in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Real Sociedad. He did, however, struggle for starts under former Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

While a clean slate was presented when Xabi Alonso took the reins at the Bernabeu, unfortunate injuries did the youngster’s cause few favours. He then collected a red card towards the end of a La Liga date with Celta Vigo in December.

With fierce competition for places in Madrid being provided by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodyrgo, a transfer for Endrick was mooted several months prior to Lyon getting the green light.

They handed the South American his first outing in a Coupe de France clash with Lille. Endrick came close to finding the target in that contest when hitting the post inside five minutes. The net did bulge three minutes before half-time when a perfect pass from Corentin Tolisso allowed Endrick to fire home a left-footed volley.

Endrick played with confidence throughout, before being substituted in the 72nd minute, and appears set to enjoy a productive stint in France. He is pleased with how quickly an adjustment to life with the Ligue 1 heavyweights has been made.