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Sir Alex Ferguson health update given as Michael Owen expresses 'shock' over ex-Man Utd manager being taken to hospital
Precautionary hospital trip from Old Trafford
The legendary manager was reportedly present at Old Trafford preparing to watch United take on their historic rivals when he began to feel unwell. Reports indicate that Ferguson was moved to medical care more than an hour before the scheduled kick-off on Sunday afternoon. The decision was described as a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of the club's most successful manager ever.
While the sudden nature of the incident caused immediate worry among the United faithful, more positive news has since emerged. According to talkSPORT, Ferguson has already been allowed to return home to continue his recovery, with the situation deemed less serious than initially feared by some observers.
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Owen reveals 'sharp' Ferguson conversation
Former Manchester United striker Owen was among those surprised by the swift turn of events, sharing details of a lengthy phone conversation he had with Ferguson just a day before the Scotsman was hospitalised. Speaking on talkSPORT, Owen explained that the 84-year-old seemed in excellent spirits and perfect health during their Saturday morning catch-up.
"I spoke to him, I was on the phone to him for 40 minutes that morning," Owen revealed. "We're talking about football. We're talking about horses. As I say, he's got horses here [at Manor House Stables]. Most Saturday mornings, he gives me a call, and we go through all the horses for the day, and we share what we know and things like that."
Owen, who spent three seasons under Ferguson at Old Trafford, noted that there were no warning signs regarding his former boss' condition. "I speak to him regularly, and he sounded absolutely brilliant, sharp as a tack as normal," he added. "We were talking a lot about Scottish football and what was happening up there. So it was such a shock to hear, obviously, that the next day he was taken unwell, but hopefully it's not too serious."
Shared passion for horse racing
The bond between Owen and Ferguson has remained strong long after their professional relationship ended in 2012, largely due to their mutual love for horse racing. Owen even joked that he expects a call from the former manager very soon to discuss upcoming races at Chester.
"I haven't [had the chance to speak with him] since, but I would expect a message on my phone any time now because he'll see that we've got four or five runners today at Chester and he'll be wondering what's going on. Which horse should he be looking at?" Owen said.
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An enduring Old Trafford presence
Despite no longer holding a formal ambassadorial role at the club, Ferguson remains a constant presence at home matches. He is frequently seen in the directors' box, supporting the team he managed for over 26 years. His health has been a subject of public interest since he underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage in 2018, though this latest incident is not thought to be related.
The Manchester United community continues to hold the 13-time Premier League winner in the highest regard, and fans and former players alike will be heartened by Owen's account of the manager's mental sharpness as he prepares to return to his usual routine.