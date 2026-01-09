Roy Keane wants surprise Premier League boss to become new Man Utd manager as club near caretaker appointment

Solskjaer enjoyed a productive spell as interim boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking in 2018-19, before going on to spend almost three years at the helm. Quizzed on whether his fellow 1999 Treble winner would be the right choice again, ex-Red Devils captain Keane told Sky Sports: “You could throw 20 names at me and I'd still say the same thing. Whoever goes in, you wish them well. Do I think it's the right or wrong answer? I don't know. If it's until the end of the season, I think Ole would do alright. Do I see Ole as the manager for the next four or five seasons, getting United back competing, then probably not.”

Pressed further on who he would turn to, Keane added: “'I'd go Eddie Howe. I like him. I like what he's done, his management. He's managed a lot of games, when his teams are at it, they play good football.

“I know he's not for everyone, he'll have his critics but I like what he's done at Newcastle and Bournemouth, he's managed 700 to 800 games, he's still a young man. I love his calmness, I think sometimes Man United need a bit of that.

“We've seen the previous manager going in - I like people with emotion, obviously I'm quite an emotional person - but I think his calmness, what he's done at Newcastle, Champions League a couple of times, winning the (League) Cup. I'd be happy to see him go in there.”

