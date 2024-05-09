Romania Euro 2024 squad: Who will Edward Iordanescu take to Germany?

Romania did not qualify for Euro 2020 despite being a host nation, as they were one of the many host nations in the unique pan-European format. However, they have featured at three European Championships this century and failed to make it past the group stage of the 2016 edition of the tournament in France.

They are a force to be reckoned with under the tutelage of Edward Iordanescu right now, having displayed rare consistency to top Group I with ease.

Although a lack of experience at the top level may hinder their chances pitted in a tricky-looking Group E featuring Belgium, Slovakia, and Ukraine, they are in fine form under Iordanescu and may be capable of causing a surprise.

Head coach Iordanescu has named a 28-player provisional Romania squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

GOAL takes a look at the roster for this summer's European Championship.