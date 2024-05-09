RomaniaGetty
Romania Euro 2024 squad: Who will Edward Iordanescu take to Germany?

Which 26 players will make it to Romania head coach Edward Iordanescu's final squad for the 2024 European Championship in Germany?

Romania did not qualify for Euro 2020 despite being a host nation, as they were one of the many host nations in the unique pan-European format. However, they have featured at three European Championships this century and failed to make it past the group stage of the 2016 edition of the tournament in France.

They are a force to be reckoned with under the tutelage of Edward Iordanescu right now, having displayed rare consistency to top Group I with ease.

Although a lack of experience at the top level may hinder their chances pitted in a tricky-looking Group E featuring Belgium, Slovakia, and Ukraine, they are in fine form under Iordanescu and may be capable of causing a surprise.

Head coach Iordanescu has named a 28-player provisional Romania squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

GOAL takes a look at the roster for this summer's European Championship.

  • MoldovanGetty

    GOALKEEPERS

    Romania's squad is a blend of talent from various clubs and leagues. In goal, they will boast the likes of Florin Nita from Gaziantep, Horatiu Moldovan who sealed a transfer from Rapid Bucuresti to Atletico Madrid over the winter window, and Stefan Tarnovanu coming from Steaua Bucuresti.

    Moldovan has usually been the No. 1 pick in goal for Iordanescu, but he has hardly featured for Atletico Madrid since his winter switch, which could open the door for Nita to stake a claim for the starting goalkeeping spot.

    NameClub
    Florin NitaGaziantep
    Horatiu MoldovanAtletico Madrid
    Stefan TarnovanuFCSB
    Razvan SavaCluj
  • Radu DragusinGetty

    DEFENDERS

    In defence, the most eye-catching name is that of Radu Dragusin, who joined Premier League side Spurs for a fee of €25 million from Italian side Genoa after having an impressive start to the season. The 22-year-old is a mainstay at the heart of the back four, with the likes of Andrei Burca, Adrian Rus, and Bogdan Racovitan set to battle it out for the other central defensive spot.

    At full-back, Romania have plenty of options, partly down to the versatility of the aforementioned defenders. Nicusor Bancu and Ratiu have shown more than enough to keep their starting places as a balanced full-back pair that suits the team's defensive style very well while also providing some ability to carry the ball forward.

    NameClub
    Adrian RusPafos
    Andrei BurcaAl-Okhdood
    Andrei RatiuRayo Vallecano
    Bogdan RacovitanRakow Czestochowa
    Ionut Nedelcearu Palermo
    Nicusor BancuUniversitatea Craiova
    Radu DragusinTottenham
    Vasile MogoșCluj
  • Marin RomaniaGetty

    MIDFIELDERS

    Creative midfielder Nicolae Stanciu, who has 14 international goals to his name, is set to start in his No. 10 role as captain.

    Former Rangers star Ianis Hagi is expected to support the Damac midfielder in the supply chain, with backup options available in the form of Darius Olaru and free-scoring FCSB wide attacking midfielder Florinel Coman.

    Marius Marin andRazvan Marin are more defensive-minded midfield options likely to compete for the two pivot spots.

    NameClub
    Adrian Sut FCSB
    Alexandru CicaldauKonyaspor
    Darius OlaruFCSB
    Florinel ComanFCSB
    Ianis HagiDeportivo Alaves (on loan from Rangers)
    Marius MarinPisa
    Nicolae StanciuDamac
    Razvan MarinEmpoli
    Valentin MihailaParma
    Dennis ManParma
    Deian SorescuGaziantep
    Constantin GrameniFarul Constanta

  • George Puscas RomaniaGetty

    FORWARDS

    George Puscas has now netted 11 times for his country, making him the second-highest goalscorer in the squad, and he should be the starting centre-forward for Romania in Germany.

    NameClub
    Denis Alibec Muaither
    Denis DragusGaziantep
    George PușcașGenoa
    Daniel BirligeaCFR Cluj
  • Edward IonescuGetty

    EXPECTED XI

    Romania boss Iordanescu is expected to keep faith with his counter-offensive 4-2-3-1 system, which doesn't rely much on possession stats.

    Moldovan will be the go-to guy in goal, behind a back four featuring Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, and Bancu.

    Marin and Man will look to hold the fort in the middle of the park, with Hagi, Stanciu, and Dragus operating behind main striker Puscas.

    Romania predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Moldovan; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; Marin, Man; Hagi, Stanciu, Dragus; Puscas

