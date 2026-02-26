Getty Images Sport
Revealed: The secret penalty clause stopping Victor Osimhen returning to Serie A from Galatasaray as Napoli ensure striker can't join domestic rivals after €75m transfer
Napoli's strict rule
When the Super Lig giants secured the former Lille man in a deal worth €75 million last summer, the Partenopei ensured they remained the masters of his destiny within the Italian peninsula, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. The specific clause, designed to deter Juve and other Italian suitors, carries a staggering weight. If Galatasaray were to sell the striker back to a Serie A club, they would be forced to pay Napoli an additional penalty worth a staggering €70m. This "anti-Italy" protection remains active for 24 months, ensuring Osimhen cannot easily return to his former hunting grounds before September 1, 2027.
- AFP
The only way out
Despite this massive hurdle, there is one slight "grey area" that could offer a glimmer of hope. To bypass the penalty triggering for Galatasaray, a club like Juventus could hypothetically negotiate directly with Napoli to reach a separate financial settlement. However, even if this loophole is explored, Osimhen’s astronomical wages present another almost insurmountable barrier. The striker currently commands a fixed salary of €15m per season, with performance-related bonuses potentially pushing his annual take-home pay up to €21m net. Without the tax benefits previously provided by the Growth Decree, no club in Italy can currently afford such a massive outlay on a single player’s salary.
Respect for the manager
Despite these legal and financial complications, Osimhen has done little to hide his admiration for the Turin giants and their current manager, Luciano Spalletti. Speaking ahead of a recent Champions League clash at the Allianz Stadium, the striker admitted that playing at Juve would be "a privilege," especially to reunite with the coach who brought out his best during Napoli's historic Scudetto-winning campaign. Detailing the intensity of their bond, Osimhen noted that Spalletti "cared so much that he slept at the training ground," before declaring that he feels he is in debt to the manager. This deep respect was evident when Osimhen refused to celebrate his goal against Juventus at the stadium, a clear nod to his former and potentially future boss. Furthermore, the 26-year-old recently sparked a social media frenzy by posting a photo with Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero, writing that he felt "lucky to have seen one of the best of all time."
- AFP
A frozen deal
The "anti-Italy" clause serves as a stark reminder of the bitter rivalry between Juventus and Napoli, where every transfer negotiation is treated like a game of high-stakes chess. While the player and the Bianconeri seem to be actively flirting with the idea of a reunion, the cold reality of the contract signed in Istanbul means that any move is currently frozen. Supporters will likely have to wait until 2027 to see if this particular transfer saga has a final, black-and-white chapter.
