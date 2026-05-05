Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior allegedly calls Espanyol rival an 'idiot' & makes 'you're going back to the second division' jibe

Real Madrid’s comfortable away victory over Espanyol was overshadowed by a fiery on-field clash between Vinicius and defender El Hilali. The tension began early as the Brazilian winger grew frustrated with the defender’s physical approach, particularly during set-pieces where there was heavy grappling. Television cameras from Movistar Plus+ Deportes captured the pair exchanging words throughout the match.

The confrontation escalated as the game progressed. El Hilali was initially shown a straight red card for a challenge on Vinicius, but the referee overturned the decision after a VAR review and downgraded it to a yellow card, leaving Madrid players visibly annoyed.