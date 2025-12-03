Real Madrid player ratings vs Athletic Club: Irresistible Kylian Mbappe stars yet again while Eduardo Camavinga shows his class and Trent Alexander-Arnold answers critics before picking up an injury as Blancos end winless run

There was little sign of the apparent crisis engulfing Madrid as they quickly took the lead when Mbappe wonderfully controlled Alexander-Arnold's raking pass and whizzed past a number of Athletic players before lashing a powerful shot well beyond the reaches of Unai Simon.

The visitors, who headed into the contest four points behind league leaders Barcelona, had goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to thank for preserving their lead, the Belgian somehow denying Alex Berenguer from point-blank range. That stop proved crucial as Alonso's side soon extended their lead through Camavinga, who nodded in from Mbappe's header across goal.

The hosts did carry a threat in attack, particularly when they got Nico Williams on the ball, but any hope of a comeback was extinguished just before the hour mark when Mbappe was given too much time on the edge of the box, bagging his second of the night and 18th in La Liga this season with a long-range effort that snuck in at the near post.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from San Mames...