Getty Images Sport
'So much nonsense' - Raphinha insists he has no plans to leave Barcelona as he hits back at exit reports
Raph refutes transfer speculation
This ongoing saga surrounding Raphinha is largely driven by the club's well-documented financial constraints and the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, which the attacker has admitted were tempting. Reports earlier this week suggested a verbal pact existed with sporting director Deco to facilitate a move after the 2026 World Cup if a substantial offer materialised. However, Raphinha quickly took to social media to refute these claims, underscoring his commitment to the Barca project.
- AFP
Raphinha: 'Fake news'
As reported in Mundo Deportivo, speaking to a Spanish TikToker, Raphinha said: "I don't know where they get so much nonsense, really. Well, this one, where fake news always comes out, very nice."
Flying form under German boss
Under Hansi Flick, Raphinha has flourished this season, becoming a key player and even a team captain. His strong performances, which include a high volume of goals and assists, have solidified his importance to the squad and led to an agreement on a contract extension until June 2028. For now, Raphinha's focus remains on succeeding at Barcelona, with the transfer noise an unwelcome, though constant, distraction.
Raphinha reflected on his current situation and his vocal persona in the Barca dressing room, saying: "I often feel like I'm being a bit pushy, too much. There are many times my team-mates think I talk too much, that I'm annoying, and that I demand too much from them, but that's just who I am. I demand more from people who I know can give much more. Someone has to, and I accept this responsibility, then in the dressing room we hug and celebrate the victory."
And following the recent 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone heaped praise on the Brazil star, saying: "Raphinha is an incredible player. He can play everywhere. As a winger, as a midfielder, as a striker, or even as a wing back. He can score, can create, he presses and runs. I don’t know how he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or. For me, I would choose him always."
Reflecting on finishing fifth in the Ballon d’Or race, the 28-year-old forward said: "When you give so much, work hard every day, and feel you’ve had an incredible season, you naturally expect to be among the best,' he said. 'Finishing fifth was an honour, of course, but my expectations were higher."
- Getty Images Sport
Title race tipped to go to the wire
The battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid for La Liga crown has been a breathless, thrilling affair which has shifted dramatically in momentum in recent weeks. Just weeks ago, Real Madrid held a seemingly comfortable lead, but a stunning surge from Barcelona and dropped points from Los Blancos has completely flipped the script. The season has been defined by clutch performances and high-scoring drama, including a recent 5-3 Barcelona win over Real Betis and a decisive 3-0 Real Madrid victory at Bilbao. Key players like Kylian Mbappe for Madrid and Ferran Torres for Barcelona are lighting up the scoring charts. But injuries and form fluctuations are playing a significant role.
Advertisement