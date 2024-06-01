Poland 2024Getty
Anselm Noronha

Poland Euro 2024 squad: Who is Michal Probierz bringing to the European Championship?

Orly are in their seventh consecutive major tournament appearance. But who is in their Euro 2024 squad?

Poland scraped through the Euro 2024 qualifying and made it to the finals after beating Wales 5-4 on penalties in the qualification play-offs.

In Germany, the White and Red team will have their task cut out against France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D.

Head coach Michal Probierz was promoted from the U-21 setup to replace Fernando Santos as recently as September 2023.

The Poles' best escapade at the Euros has been a quarter-final finish in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

With a 29-man preliminary squad announced on May 29, who will make Probierz's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...

  • SzczesnyGetty

    GOALKEEPERS

    Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny ought to be the main man in between the sticks, with Lukasz Skorupski appearing more likely as the second choice, while Marcin Bulka and Oliwier Zych battle for the third spot.

    NameClub
    Lukasz SkorupskiBologna
    Marcin BulkaNice
    Oliwier ZychPuszcza Niepolomice
    Wojciech SzczesnyJuventus
    • Advertisement
  • Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images

    DEFENDERS

    The Premier League duo of Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior are the mainstays in defence, alongside Verona's Pawel Dawidowicz.

    Apart from the aforementioned likely to make a three-man backline, Bartosz Bereszynski is the right-back option to Dawidowicz, with Tymoteusz Puchacz the other left-back to Kiwior.

    Player NameClub
    Bartosz BereszynskiEmpoli
    Bartosz SalamonLech Poznan
    Jakub KiwiorArsenal
    Jan BednarekSouthampton
    Pawel BochniewiczHeerenveen
    Pawel DawidowiczVerona
    Sebastian WalukiewiczEmpoli
    Tymoteusz Puchacz1. FC Kaiserslautern
  • Nicola Zalewski RomaGetty

    MIDFIELDERS

    The likes of Jakub Piotrowski, Bartosz Slisz, Piotr Zielinski and Damian Szymanski would be among the ones to take charge of the centre of the park.

    Przemyslaw Frankowski and Nicola Zalewski would be the preferred full-backs mostly starting in advanced positions, amid Kamil Grosicki and Sebastian Szymanski for options.

    Player NameClub
    Bartosz SliszAtlanta United
    Damian SzymanskiAEK Athens
    Jakub ModerBrighton & Hove Albion
    Jakub PiotrowskiLudogorets Razgrad
    Kacper UrbanskiBologna
    Kamil GrosickiPogon Szczecin
    Michal SkorasClub Brugge
    Nicola ZalewskiRoma
    Piotr ZielinskiNapoli
    Przemyslaw FrankowskiLens
    Sebastian SzymanskiFenerbahce
    Taras RomanczukJagiellonia Bialystok

  • Robert Lewandowski PolandGetty

    FORWARDS

    Verona forward Karol Swiderski has emerged as the go-to strike partner for Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski of late.

    The likes of Adam Buksa, Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek also have some goals in them.

    Player NameClub
    Adam BuksaAntalyaspor
    Arkadiusz MilikJuventus
    Karol SwiderskiVerona
    Krzysztof PiatekIstanbul Basaksehir
    Robert LewandowskiBarcelona
  • Michal Probierz PolandGetty Images

    EXPECTED XI

    Michal Probierz has consistently used a 3-5-2 formation in recent times and it is likely to remain as such at the Euros.

    Wojciech Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski are set to be the first set of names to look out for in the XI.

    Jan Bednarek, Pawel Dawidowicz and Jakub Kiwior are set to make the back three, while Karol Swiderski joins Lewa upfront.

    Przemyslaw Frankowski and Nicola Zalewski would support the front two from the wings, with Jakub Piotrowski, Bartosz Slisz and Piotr Zielinski in the middle.

    Poland (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Piotrowski, Slisz, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

