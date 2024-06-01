Poland Euro 2024 squad: Who is Michal Probierz bringing to the European Championship?

Poland scraped through the Euro 2024 qualifying and made it to the finals after beating Wales 5-4 on penalties in the qualification play-offs.

In Germany, the White and Red team will have their task cut out against France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D.

Head coach Michal Probierz was promoted from the U-21 setup to replace Fernando Santos as recently as September 2023.

The Poles' best escapade at the Euros has been a quarter-final finish in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

With a 29-man preliminary squad announced on May 29, who will make Probierz's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...