Paul Pogba backed to seal 'fantastic' Wrexham transfer as first step towards new acting career
Pogba back in football with Monaco
Pogba joined Monaco in June on a free transfer as he made his long-awaited return to football. The midfielder served a four-year doping ban, that was reduced to 18 months on appeal, and joined the French club after terminating his contract with Juventus. He was handed his Monaco debut in November as a late substitute at the end of a 4-1 defeat to Rennes, marking his first competitive appearance since 2023. Monaco defender Caio Henrique says the squad have been blown away by watching Pogba in training, but injuries have been a problem for the midfielder since he made his comeback and mean that he's only managed 30 minutes of action for his new club so far this season.
What have Monaco said about Pogba's future?
Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has admitted it's been a frustrating start to life at Monaco for Pogba and he has also admitted there is a possibility that the former France star could move on in the summer. Pogba penned a two-year contract when he arrived but Scuro admits it's been a difficult time so far for the 33-year-old. He said: "The program and the plan for Paul is not working the way we expected in the beginning. He is very disturbed by the fact that he is struggling... [he wants] to be more available, to increase the minutes on the pitch. If it does not work, for sure the parties can sit down in the summer and try to have another discussion, where do we go? It's not the moment to have this discussion because we are engaged on trying to find the solution and bring him back."
Pogba tipped for 'fantastic' Wrexham move
Saha has been asked about Pogba's future and explained why Wrexham might be a good choice. He told Grosvenor Casinos: "Paul Pogba back in England? The French league is extremely hard, to be honest. He came back but had a few injuries. We all want Pogba to be at his best, and if he is, there is no reason that he can’t be in the France squad at the World Cup. But, now he's coming to a very pivotal moment, February, March. Who knows where Pogba is going to be? I don't know if he's going to be in the Premier League or not. I really don't see an obligation. He has to really think about his future. Monaco has been great to provide him the right platform for him to improve. I will see in the summer what his situation is going to be, how many games he has played. I am sure that clubs will be interested. He has had a great season, so that's for sure. Paul Pogba at Wrexham? It would be fantastic for social media. Paul has his eyes on Hollywood and wants to be an actor in some way, so it might make a lot of sense."
Pogba to face Juventus?
Pogba has not played for Monaco since a 1-0 defeat to Brest at the start of December. He missed the club's trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League this week as Sebastien Pocognoli's side were hammered 6-1 at the Bernabeu but will be hoping he can return soon and make an impact in the second half of the 2025-26 season. Monaco are back in action in Ligue 1 on Saturday against Le Havre and then host Pogba's former club Juventus in a week's time in their final Champions League group stage fixture.
