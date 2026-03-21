Parma v Cremonese: CM’s player ratings

Suzuki 6: A slight lapse in reaction to Maleh’s shot, but he then kept the score level on a couple of other occasions.

Valenti 5: Vardy was a real thorn in his side and he was often outpaced.

Circati 6: a decent performance overall, despite being a bit slow in building up play.

(15' s.t. Caviglia 6: made a good impact on coming on, trying to provide an extra boost in attack)

Troilo 5: His performance was below par. Lots of mistakes and, above all, too much nervousness.

Valeri 5: slow pace and little attacking drive. He was barely visible.

Sorensen 5.5: apart from a few solo efforts, he failed to make the impact he should have.

(from 15' 2nd half Oristanio 5.5: his substitution made little impact, failing to change the course of the match.)

Keita 5.5: started fairly well, but then, especially in the second half, struggled with fatigue and slowed the pace of play. He chased opponents half-heartedly and was absent in attack.

(28' 2nd half Estevez: n/a)

Ondrejka 5: touched the ball only a few times, and often poorly.

(23' 2nd half Elphage: n/a)

Britschgi 4.5: numerous positioning and marking errors. His mistake led to Maleh’s goal.

Strefezza 6.5: the only one of his team truly in the game, active in attack, trying to trouble the opposition as best he can.

Pellegrino 5.5: did little to support his strike partner; a few shots on target but not enough.

Manager Cuesta 5: a team that produced little and looked tired. Even the substitutions failed to provide the hoped-for change of pace.