Goal.com
Live
Parma Calcio 1913 v US Cremonese - Serie AGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Parma v Cremonese: CM's player ratings

The winners and losers of the competition.

Parma v Cremonese: CM’s player ratings


The home side suffered defeat after a lacklustre performance. Strefezza and Caviglia, coming off the bench, were among those who performed adequately. Cremonese finally returned to winning ways after 15 matches. A well-played and organised match. Vardy provided the inspiration and Maleh finished it off. Vandeputte also performed well.


  • PARMA

    Suzuki 6: A slight lapse in reaction to Maleh’s shot, but he then kept the score level on a couple of other occasions. 

    Valenti 5: Vardy was a real thorn in his side and he was often outpaced. 

    Circati 6: a decent performance overall, despite being a bit slow in building up play.

    (15' s.t. Caviglia 6: made a good impact on coming on, trying to provide an extra boost in attack)

    Troilo 5: His performance was below par. Lots of mistakes and, above all, too much nervousness.

    Valeri 5: slow pace and little attacking drive. He was barely visible.

    Sorensen 5.5: apart from a few solo efforts, he failed to make the impact he should have.

    (from 15' 2nd half Oristanio 5.5: his substitution made little impact, failing to change the course of the match.)

    Keita 5.5: started fairly well, but then, especially in the second half, struggled with fatigue and slowed the pace of play. He chased opponents half-heartedly and was absent in attack.

    (28' 2nd half Estevez: n/a)

    Ondrejka 5: touched the ball only a few times, and often poorly. 

    (23' 2nd half Elphage: n/a)

    Britschgi 4.5: numerous positioning and marking errors. His mistake led to Maleh’s goal.

    Strefezza 6.5: the only one of his team truly in the game, active in attack, trying to trouble the opposition as best he can. 

    Pellegrino 5.5: did little to support his strike partner; a few shots on target but not enough.

    Manager Cuesta 5: a team that produced little and looked tired. Even the substitutions failed to provide the hoped-for change of pace.

    • Advertisement

  • Cremonese

    Audero 6: didn’t have much to do; kept the game under control 

    Terracciano 6.5: his attacking play was good, with plenty of space to overlap down his wing

    Bianchetti 6.5: closed down the space effectively and made his presence felt physically. A solid performance.

    (from 44' s.t. Folino: n/a)

    Luperto 6.5: linked up well with his teammates and tracked back effectively against Pellegrino. Alert and assured throughout the match.

    Pezzella 6: apart from a few technical errors, his performance was adequate overall.

    Maleh 7.5: one of his best performances so far. Touched the ball frequently, showed good technique and even scored a goal with an excellent shot from Vardy’s assist.

    Grassi 6.5: good play in build-up, also helps out when the opposition attack vertically. 

    Vandeputte 7: a goal and a performance full of character. 

    (34' 2nd half Thorsby: n/a)

    Zerbin 6: he could certainly have done more. He lacks, above all, that final burst in the final third and, above all, more initiative in beating his man.

    Bonazzoli 6.5: tried to create space for his teammates to run into and was also a threat himself.

    (from 22' 2nd half Payero 6: made a good impact on the pitch, supporting his teammates.)

    Sanabria 5: a slight step back compared to recent performances. Rather static in his position.

     (from 22' s.t. Vardy 7: very mobile in attack, providing a splendid assist for Maleh to finish off.)

    Manager Giampaolo 7: Cremonese return to winning ways with a well-organised and well-played match. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Serie A
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL