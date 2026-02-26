AFP
'He couldn't explain it' - Nico Schlotterbeck and Niko Kovac rage at referee after Borussia Dortmund defender receives red card while on the bench during loss to Atalanta
A bizarre red card
The abrupt dismissal baffled both the players on the pitch and the stunned audience in the stands, as there was no obvious catalyst for such a severe punishment. For a defender usually known for his composure, the sight of a bewildered Schlotterbeck taking a lonely walk down the tunnel in the dying embers of a crucial European tie encapsulated a night of absolute chaos. The bizarre incident left fans and broadcasters scrambling for answers in real-time. Still reeling from the heavy loss and the confusing officiating, the German international later took to social media to express his profound devastation over both the team's bitter elimination and his completely baffling sending-off.
Schlotterbeck sets the record straight
Keen to ensure his reputation remained intact and to prevent any false narratives from taking hold, Schlotterbeck used his Instagram platform to provide a detailed account of what transpired on the touchline. He explained that his actions were a response to the Atalanta bench's behaviour during a tense period of the match. "First of all, we as a team – and I personally – are extremely devastated. After what felt like ten Atalanta players jumped up at the same time and complained loudly, I stood up," the Dortmund vice-captain wrote. He was adamant that his intervention was well within the bounds of sporting conduct, despite the referee’s decision to send him off for what appeared to be a minor verbal exchange.
The defender further clarified that there was no malice or abusive language involved in the incident, making the official’s decision even harder to swallow for the Bundesliga giants. "I told them they should sit back down. That was all. Without insults, without disrespect or anything else," Schlotterbeck added. The lack of clarity from the officiating crew remained the primary source of frustration for the player, who claimed that even the man in the middle couldn't justify the call. "The referee couldn't explain to me why I received the red card, even after the game. I just wanted to clarify that," he concluded.
Kovac defends his star man
Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac was equally incensed, standing firmly behind his player while questioning the refereeing standards on display in Italy. When pressed on the incident by German media outlet Ruhr24, Kovac was dismissive of the idea that any serious misconduct had taken place. "So for me that was absolutely nothing... There was no fight at all, nothing," the Croatian manager stated emphatically. Kovac appeared to believe that the official had overreacted to a simple movement toward the edge of the technical area rather than any genuine aggression. The manager suggested that the red card might have been a pedantic application of the rules regarding the coaching zone, though even he remained unconvinced by that theory given the severity of the punishment.
"That could have been the only reason, but you have to ask the referee there because I haven't received an explanation in that form yet," Kovac emphasised. This lack of communication from the officiating team has left a bitter taste in the mouth for Dortmund, who feel they were victimised by a decision that lacked any common sense during a high-pressure European knockout tie.
The fallout from a chaotic exit
As it stands, the ball is firmly in the court of the referee and UEFA to provide a formal explanation for the dismissal, which will carry a suspension for Schlotterbeck in future European fixtures. The incident has cast a shadow over what was already a difficult night for BVB, as they struggled to contain a vibrant Atalanta side that exploited their defensive frailties. While the 4-1 scoreline tells its own story of a team that failed to perform on the night, despite winning the first leg 2-0, the sense of injustice regarding the red card has become the focal point of the post-match post-mortem in Germany.
The Black and Yellows must now turn their attention back to domestic duties, but the fallout from this Champions League exit is likely to rumble on as the club seeks clarity on the officiating. For Schlotterbeck, the frustration of being unable to contribute on the pitch was compounded by the "extremely devastated" feeling of being punished for what he perceives as a non-offense. With the referee reportedly unable to justify his own decision to the player, Dortmund are left wondering how such a pivotal call could be made with so little transparency in Europe's premier club competition.
