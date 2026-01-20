'F*cking grow up!' - Nicky Butt & Paul Scholes inflame Lisandro Martinez row as 'emotional' Man Utd defender told he 'shouldn't be at a big club'

Scholes responded in an Instagram post by saying: “Someone's had a good game, was really happy for you.” He has now joined fellow ex-England international Butt on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

On that, outspoken Butt said in response to Martinez: “First and foremost, he was brilliant on the day and fair play to him. He's gone out and gone man-to-man against probably the best centre-forward in the world, possibly. Him and Harry [Maguire], to be fair, were brilliant, so we could come on here now and say, 'Brilliant, well done.' But that is what is expected from a Man United player on derby day.

“For me, we are a podcast, and we talk like three lads in a pub having a conversation, we are not on Sky doing commentary on a game. It is tongue in cheek, and it is quite obvious that Haaland is not going to pick him up and run with him. It is f*cking obvious. It is a figure of speech.

“I just think when someone gets so upset about someone in the media or on a podcast saying something about them, to come out and basically say they can say what they want and all that, f*cking grow up.

“It is literally if you are going to get so emotional about someone saying something and come out and react like that, you shouldn't be at a big football club because I am telling you now, he is going to get that for the rest of his career at Manchester United.

“You get your ups and downs and I got so much crap when I played at Man United and Newcastle, but then next week you get your plaudits and you get clapped at. There is no personal issue with us and Martinez. None.”

