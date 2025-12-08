AFP
Neymar stars again to help Santos avoid relegation but immediately casts doubt over his future amid transfer speculation as Brazilian superstar faces knee surgery
Neymar helps Santos avoid relegation with 3-0 win
Santos wrapped up their season with a decisive 3-0 win over Cruzeiro, a result that ensured the club avoided relegation to Serie B. Neymar once again played a key part in the attacking structure, influencing the game as a creator this time out rather than a finisher, having scored five goals across the two matches prior. The victory capped a late surge in form that carried Santos from danger into 12th place with 47 points.
The match itself followed a clear pattern from the outset, with Santos dictating the tempo in front of an energised Vila Belmiro crowd. Thaciano struck twice in the 26th and 28th minutes, taking advantage of the momentum that Neymar and the frontline generated with their fluid combinations. Joao Schmidt added a third shortly after half-time, sealing the win and all but confirming Santos’ mathematical safety. For Neymar, the match completed a final stretch played under physical duress, as he continued pushing through persistent knee pain.
Neymar casts doubt over his Santos future
After the 3-0 win, Neymar laid bare the physical and emotional weight he carried throughout the season’s final stretch: "I came for this, to try to help the best way I can. These have been tough weeks for me. I thank those who were with me to lift me up. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have played these matches because of these injuries, this knee problem. I need to rest and then we will have this knee surgery."
When addressing his future, Neymar added: “I do not know, really. I don’t know. I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos.”
Neymar's strong end to the season restores Santos' hopes
The resurgence Neymar delivered in the final weeks came after a turbulent season in which he managed only 19 appearances due to recurring injuries, as his hamstring issues repeatedly disrupted his rhythm throughout the year. Despite the fitness issues, his late-season form, with three goals and two assists in two crucial matches before the Cruzeiro clash, proved transformative in the tight relegation fight.
Neymar’s return to Santos in January had initially been framed as a dream homecoming, but pressure mounted as his fitness and form fluctuated. His outburst last month generated criticism, with claims that he was destabilising the squad rather than leading it. The narrative shifted only when results demanded a hero, and Neymar delivered exactly that.
His performances against Juventude and Sport restored hope around Vila Belmiro that Neymar can still be decisive, even as he prepares for knee surgery this winter.
Brazil and the World Cup dream for Neymar alive?
Santos now face a pivotal decision period, as Neymar’s contract expires in just a few weeks and negotiations remain delicate due to his impending surgery. The club is expected to maintain dialogue with his representatives, but any new agreement will depend heavily on recovery estimates and clarity around his long-term physical condition. Regardless of affection on both sides, the timing complicates an immediate resolution.
A broader layer to the story is Neymar’s continued ambition to return to the Brazil national team for the 2026 World Cup. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has left the door open, insisting he will call Neymar if he is fit enough to contribute, which places even greater importance on a successful procedure and full recovery. For now, the coming months will determine not only his club destination but the trajectory of the final stage of his career.
