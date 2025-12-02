Neymar 'boost' for Man Utd?! Sensational January transfer talked up as Santos superstar nears free agency

Neymar, who is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer at international level, is currently playing through pain and ignoring the advice of doctors at Santos. He is doing his best to steer his boyhood club away from relegation danger.

He headed home in January after seeing his contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal terminated - with a long road to recovery taken in on the back of knee ligament damage. Neymar has spent more time on the treatment table this term.

Another change of scenery may be sought early in 2026, as Neymar sees his contract run down towards free agency, and various landing spots are being speculated on - from England to MLS. United have been credited with interest in the not too distant past.