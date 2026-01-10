'We shouldn't be bringing this passion only when we are behind' - Micky van de Ven sends brutal message to Spurs team-mates after Aston Villa dumped Thomas Frank's side out of FA Cup

Van de Ven told reporters: "I think it's good passion. But we shouldn't be bringing this passion only when we are behind. If we start a game like this, it will be a whole different game. We were nowhere near in the first half like what we did in the second. We need to do this for the full 90 minutes. Then we will be a totally different team. We need to do it from the first minute and that is the problem at the moment.

"We have had too many ups and downs. We have too many games that we play at a good level and then there are games where we are way below our level. That's what we need to work on and be more consistent."

Spurs have won just one of their last seven fixtures in all competitions.

