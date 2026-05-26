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World Cup 2026 New York Tickets Guide: MetLife Stadium schedule, group fixtures, where to stay, World Cup Final & more

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If you're planning a trip to MetLife Stadium, we've got you covered with all the important details

MetLife Stadium is set to be the jewel in the crown of the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup, taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and will host eight games, including the World Cup Final.

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The magnificent East Rutherford colosseum is unmistakably part of the fabric of life in New York and New Jersey, with feverish crowds of football fans inevitably lighting up the cityscape during gamedays with vivid displays of sound and colour.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium, including where to stay nearby, how to get tickets to events, how to get there and more.

READ MORE: How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Release dates, prices, dynamic pricing & more

  • Which World Cup 2026 games are in New York at MetLife Stadium?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Sat Jun 13Brazil vs Morocco (6pm ET)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets
    Tue Jun 16France vs Senegal (3pm ET)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets
    Mon Jun 22Norway vs Senegal (8pm ET)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets
    Thu Jun 25Ecuador vs Germany (4pm ET)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets
    Sat Jun 27Panama vs England (5pm ET)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets
    Tue Jun 30Round of 32 (5pm ET)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets
    Sun Jul 5Round of 16 (4pm ET)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets
    Sun Jul 19World Cup Final (3pm ET)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets

    Eight matches will be held at MetLife Stadium during the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

    The venue will host five group stage games before hosting one round-of-32 match, one last-16 match and ultimately, the World Cup final on July 19, 2026.

  • How to buy New York World Cup Tickets at MetLife Stadium?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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  • MetLife Stadium general view (Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024)Getty

    MetLife Stadium overview

    Capacity:

    82,500

    Year opened:

    2010

    Surface:

    Field Turf (artificial)

    Tenant(s):

    New York Giants (NFL), New York Jets (NFL)

    Address:

    1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, United States

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  • MetLife Stadium aerial viewGetty

    History of MetLife Stadium

    MetLife Stadium is one of the largest sports venues in the United States, boasting state-of-the-art facilities and a capacity of 82,500. Built between 2008 and 2010 at a cost of $1.6 billion as a replacement for the iconic Giants Stadium, the venue is home to two NFL teams: the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

    An open-air stadium, MetLife Stadium was heavily inspired by Giants Stadium and has a similar layout. Indeed, the new ground was built right on top of the old venue, meaning there was no real change to the traditional matchday rituals of Giants and Jets fans.

    Interestingly, the new stadium can be lit up in different colours, similar in fashion to the Allianz Arena in Munich. So, when the Giants play the exterior panels are blue and they are lit up green when the Jets play.

    It has hosted a variety of major sporting events, including the Big City Classic in 2010, Superbowl XLVIII in 2013 and Wrestlemania on two occasions. Furthermore, MetLife Stadium has hosted a number of soccer games, including matches at the Copa America Centenario in 2016, the 2024 Copa America and a series of club and international friendlies.

    MetLife Stadium's association with soccer strengthened when it was chosen as one of the 12 venues for the 2025 Club World Cup, including the final. It was also selected to host the final of the 2026 World Cup (as well as five group games and two knockout round games).

    The pitch surface of MetLife Stadium is artificial, but an authentic grass pitch will be installed for the soccer Club World Cup and the World Cup.

  • NY Jets NY GiantsGetty

    Which teams play at MetLife Stadium

    MetLife Stadium is the shared home of NFL teams New York Giants and the New York Jets.

    While the United States men's national team isn't a tenant, MetLife Stadium has hosted a number of USMNT games, including matches against Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

  • Meadowlands Sports Complex rail line MetLife StadiumGetty

    How to get to MetLife Stadium

    How to get to MetLife Stadium by public transport

    MetLife Stadium is served by a number of different public transport services, so fans have options regarding how they get there.

    If you are taking the train, Meadowlands Rail Line will get you there, just head for Meadowlands station, which is right beside the stadium.

    NJ Transit buses also have a route to the stadium, with the 353 taking you to Meadowlands Sports Complex. Coach USA's 351 route also serves the Meadowlands.

    Check out NJ Transit's official site for more information - use their 'Plan Your Trip' tool to organise your itinerary.

    Mode

    Route

    Train

    Meadowlands Rail Line

    Bus

    NJT 353 / Coach USA 351

    How to get to MetLife Stadium by car

    Fans who wish to drive themselves can take Exit 16W of the New Jersey Turnpike (Interstate-95).

    If you are driving your own car or using a rental, be sure to familiarise yourself with the routes in advance. Ideally, those who drive should be experienced road users, given the volume of traffic, particularly during busy periods such as games.

    It should also be noted that parking is generally pre-paid and it is best to consult with the official MetLife website or local parking services before your journey.

    Alternatively, ridesharing options such as Uber are also available, with the ground designating a pick-up and drop-off zone.

  • Where to stay near MetLife Stadium

    Use the interactive map below to search for and book places to stay near MetLife Stadium.

  • MetLife Stadium map

    MetLife Stadium is situated in East Rutherford and is part of the historic Meadowlands Sports Complex.

    You can see MetLife Stadium on Google Maps below.

  • Guided tours of MetLife Stadium

    There are two types of guided tour available at MetLife Stadium: public and private.

    Public tours

    Public tours are offered on select weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) at 10am, 1pm and 4pm. Tickets for these must be purchased through Ticketmaster. It should be noted that tour times vary depending on the event schedule.

    Private tours

    Private tours take place Monday through Friday at 10am, 1pm and 4pm, but must be reserved at least two weeks in advance and the minimum payment is $210.

  • Places to eat and drink near MetLife Stadium

    Like most modern stadiums, MetLife Stadium itself boasts a range of food and drink outlets within and around the ground, but there are also lots of restaurants and bars in the East Rutherford area worth checking out if you have the time.

    Websites such as Tripadvisor and Open Table are useful resources when considering places to eat, with venues rated by users, including reviews, so you can get an idea of what to expect.

    The Yard House and Jarana on American Dream Way are two options within walking distance of the stadium, while the Carnegie Diner and Cafe on Plaza Drive, Secausus is on a direct train line. If you are staying in the city, you might fancy dining on the waterfront with a view of the famous Hudson river, then something like Fleming's Steakhouse in Edgewater might suit.

    Of course, it's worth remembering that it's usually best to make a reservation if possible and to plan your journey carefully to ensure you're on time for the game.