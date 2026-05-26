World Cup 2026 New York Tickets Guide: MetLife Stadium schedule, group fixtures, where to stay, World Cup Final & more

MetLife Stadium is one of the largest sports venues in the United States, boasting state-of-the-art facilities and a capacity of 82,500. Built between 2008 and 2010 at a cost of $1.6 billion as a replacement for the iconic Giants Stadium, the venue is home to two NFL teams: the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

An open-air stadium, MetLife Stadium was heavily inspired by Giants Stadium and has a similar layout. Indeed, the new ground was built right on top of the old venue, meaning there was no real change to the traditional matchday rituals of Giants and Jets fans.

Interestingly, the new stadium can be lit up in different colours, similar in fashion to the Allianz Arena in Munich. So, when the Giants play the exterior panels are blue and they are lit up green when the Jets play.

It has hosted a variety of major sporting events, including the Big City Classic in 2010, Superbowl XLVIII in 2013 and Wrestlemania on two occasions. Furthermore, MetLife Stadium has hosted a number of soccer games, including matches at the Copa America Centenario in 2016, the 2024 Copa America and a series of club and international friendlies.

MetLife Stadium's association with soccer strengthened when it was chosen as one of the 12 venues for the 2025 Club World Cup, including the final. It was also selected to host the final of the 2026 World Cup (as well as five group games and two knockout round games).

The pitch surface of MetLife Stadium is artificial, but an authentic grass pitch will be installed for the soccer Club World Cup and the World Cup.