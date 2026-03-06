Getty Images Sport
Marcus Rashford told 'nobody gives a f*ck' about him at Barcelona - and that's why he's thriving after Man Utd 'hell'
Deeney hails Rashford's progress at Barca
Writing in his column for The Sun, former Premier League striker Deeney noted the stark difference in Rashford's application since he swapped the Premier League for La Liga, stating that the Camp Nou environment has forced a much-needed change in his professional perspective. Rashford has thrived in Spain up to now, scoring 10 goals for Barca in all competitions since his loan move to the Catalans.
A reality check in Catalonia
According to Deeney, the transition from being the poster boy of a struggling Manchester United to being just another face in the crowd at Barcelona has been the catalyst for Rashford's resurgence. He believes this change was essential, with the ex-Birmingham striker stating: "Walking away from a club where he was a huge figure, the message at Barcelona will have been stark: 'We don’t give a f*** about Marcus Rashford, we had Lionel Messi here not long ago.' They don’t care what he thinks or what he wears or does - he is there to prove himself worthy of playing for that club."
Discipline over celebrity status
Barcelona’s coaching staff seemingly showed Rashford there is no wriggle room for those who do not adhere to collective standards. Deeney highlighted how this shift forced the England forward to adapt: "It shows you cannot have it your own way... You bend to Barcelona or you don’t play. Barcelona have now laid out to Rashford that ‘this is how we do things around here’. If you fall in line, the rewards will come - you’ll play for Barcelona, score goals and go to the World Cup with England."
The battle to make the England squad
With the World Cup on the horizon, Rashford’s performances have put him back into the starting conversation for Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions. Comparing him to Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, Deeney adds: "And if England were to kick off their World Cup campaign next week, I would have him starting on the left-hand side. If you go off stats alone, Gordon starts. But if you actually watch the football and see the attitude of both players then it has to be Rashford."
