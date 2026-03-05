Getty Images Sport
'He has everything!' - Marcus Rashford's 'huge potential' talked up by Barcelona team-mate Robert Lewandowski
Early impressions of Rashford
Lewandowski has spoken candidly about his new Barcelona team-mate Rashford, revealing how the England international has impressed him since joining the club on loan from Manchester United. Had Lewandowski moved to United when they reportedly approached him earlier in his career, he might have crossed paths with Rashford sooner, but now the pair share the Barcelona dressing room.
Rashford, despite months of negative headlines before his move, quickly earned Lewandowski’s respect during their initial training sessions.
Talent and potential on display
"After a few training sessions, no. He has huge potential," Lewandowski said to Sky Sports when asked if Rashford surprised him. "He has everything. He has speed, he has technique, he has a shot, he has left foot, right foot, skills. Marcus is the guy, if you give him confidence and he sees that you believe in him, he can give you back 200 per cent." This praise underlines Lewandowski’s role as a mentor within the squad, fostering both performance and personal growth for his younger team-mate.
Character beyond the pitch
Beyond football, Lewandowski has observed Rashford’s personality, describing him as a "very nice guy" who thrives when supported. The pair have spent time together off the pitch as well, even playing ping-pong in the dressing room. "He's a very nice guy. We spoke because we are sitting in the dressing room beside [each other]," he added. "We also play ping-pong. I see that this guy is very kind, very nice guy but also because of this he needs someone standing behind him. If he does have this confidence he can really play his best football and on the best level."
Pressed on who comes out on top on the ping-pong table, Lewandowski replied: "The crucial follow-up question: who wins their ping-pong matches? He improved but he couldn't win any games against me! He has to change his opponent!"
What comes next?
Lewandowski and Rashford could be back on the pitch together when Barcelona travel to Athletic Club in La Liga this weekend. Hansi Flick's side will then head to England for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Premier League giants Newcastle.
