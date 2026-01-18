Marc Guehi in airplane drama as flight aborts landing on way to Man City medical to seal £20m move from Crystal Palace

Guehi is into the last year of his contract at Crystal Palace and came close to a move to Liverpool last summer. That deal fell through at the last-minute but Guehi is now set to move to City in a deal that sees Palace avoid the prospect of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, his sale has left Oliver Glasner furious, with the manager revealing he only found out a day before their game against Sunderland.

Glasner told Sky Sports: "I heard yesterday at 10.30am for the first time that we were selling Marc. I think the negotiations were a few days long so nobody would have called at 10am and by 10.30am, everything was agreed. Then we have to deal with it. One day before a game, we have to come to Sunderland, when we know we're not on the best run. We know the circumstances with no players available and we're selling our captain. No team would do this. Other teams, the players play and then the next day, they're leaving and we are selling the day before?"

Glasner's own future at Crystal Palace is now in doubt. He revealed earlier this week he will leave at the club of the season but could now be sacked following his angry "we've been abandoned" comments after Palace's win over Sunderland.

