Man Utd face transfer problem as Trabzonspor chief rules OUT permanent deal for £43m Andre Onana
Onana rebuilding his reputation
A number of inconsistent performances and a string of calamitous errors forced United back into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper during the summer. The 29-year-old was eventually replaced in the starting line-up by Senne Lammens, who arrived from Royal Antwerp for £18m ($24m). Despite Onana somewhat rebuilding his reputation with 21 appearances for Trabzonspor this term, the Super Lig outfit have now officially communicated that they have no intention of triggering a permanent transfer at United's current asking price.
Trabzonspor rule out permanent move
Speaking to Gunebakis, Trabzonspor vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas was blunt about the financial gap between the two clubs. He made it clear that the figures being quoted by the Premier League giants simply do not align with the reality of the Turkish side's budget heading into the summer transfer window.
"As the figure from Manchester United for the purchase of Andre Onana is in the range of €45m-50m (£39m-43m), our president has sincerely informed the community in line with Trabzonspor's realities," Kafkas revealed. "I don’t think this information affected Onana at all. Because Onana's thinking is that if it's not England, he wants to continue at a club in Europe."
The hierarchy at Trabzonspor suggested that while they appreciate the player's talents, the current asking price from Old Trafford is simply beyond their reach. Kafkas added: "His family thinks the same way. The president also wanted to explain Trabzonspor's reality. However, if the conditions change, the situation changes."
Trabzonspor manager gives his verdict
Trabzonspor manager Fatih Tekke has also weighed in on the situation, praising Onana's professionalism despite the uncertainty surrounding his next move. The coach highlighted the goalkeeper's resilience after being "usurped" at United following a string of high-profile errors that initially cost him his place at Old Trafford.
Tekke explained: "Onana is on loan with us. There have been matches where he didn't play well. There have also been many matches where he played well. I'm very pleased with Onana’s positivity, not only in terms of performance but also in terms of character. You have transferred from one of the best teams in the world and you have experienced problems. He feels very comfortable here."
What does the future hold?
Recent reports have suggested that Onana has not given up on his United career and is ready to fight for his No.1 spot next season. However, with Lammens currently holding the jersey, the path back to the starting XI remains blocked, leaving the £43m man's career at a crossroads ahead of a pivotal summer.
