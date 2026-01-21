Man Utd weighing up shock Ruben Loftus-Cheek loan transfer with 'exploratory talks' underway

Loftus-Cheek was a highly-rated youngster as he broke into the Chelsea first-team squad, making his first senior appearances during the 2014-15 season when they won the Premier League title under the returning Jose Mourinho. He scored his first goals for the men's team during the disappointing 2015-16 campaign when they finished tenth, striking twice in 17 appearances, and was again on the periphery in 2016-17.

A loan with Crystal Palace was beneficial and the midfielder returned to Stamford Bridge a better player, making 40 appearances and scoring ten goals in 2018-19 as Chelsea won the Europa League. However, he suffered an Achilles injury during a post-season friendly and he didn't play again until the Premier League restarted in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He was again sent out on loan in London, this time to Fulham, where he enjoyed a strong campaign, and returned for two more steady seasons with Chelsea before deciding to join AC Milan. He was retained by new manager Massimiliano Allegri in the summer despite speculation suggesting he could depart, but now one Premier League giant supposedly has the chance to bring the 29-year-old back to England.