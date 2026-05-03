AFP
Shock as Man Utd keen on signing Dutch forward who couldn't get in Aston Villa's team & left in January
Red Devils lurking for former Villa man
United are reportedly one of three Premier League heavyweights keeping a close eye on Malen’s situation at Roma. The 27-year-old forward has undergone a remarkable transformation since leaving Villa Park on loan in the winter window, finding the back of the net 11 times in just 14 appearances for the Italian side.
According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, while Roma hold an option to make the move permanent for a fee between €25 million (£22m/$29m) and €30m (£26m/$35m), United are joined by Chelsea and Newcastle in what is being described as a battle of the "big clubs" monitoring his situation.
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Emery explains Villa struggle
While Malen is now one of the most talked-about strikers in Europe, his time under Emery at Villa Park was much more subdued. Speaking about the player’s departure and subsequent success, the Villa boss earlier this week admitted that the presence of Ollie Watkins made it difficult for the Dutchman to find his rhythm at the club.
"It's a loan with an option to buy, which Roma will exercise given his results. And for that reason, I'd like to say again that I'm very happy for him, because he's a good guy and a good player. Here he faced competition from Watkins, so he played less for that reason, and I thought he should play more as a striker. He sometimes played alongside Watkins, so I think he's finding the perfect spot at Roma and has played every game to exploit his qualities and score goals. I'm very happy for him because he's also a good guy. And I hope he continues to score goals," Emery said.
Roma's firm stance on permanent move
Despite the growing interest from the Premier League, Roma appear determined to keep hold of their talisman. Reports from Italy suggest that the Friedkin family, who own the Serie A club, are expected in Rome this week to personally authorise the permanent transfer and trigger the purchase clause agreed with Villa.
There is a growing consensus that Malen’s value has already doubled since he arrived in Italy, moving well beyond the initial maximum fee of £26m. His goals have been vital in keeping Roma in the hunt for European qualification, as they currently sit sixth in the table, just a few points behind Juventus and Como with only four games remaining in the season.
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Surprising links amid United's heavy spending
The link to Old Trafford remains a curious one given United’s massive investment in their frontline during the previous summer window. The club spent a combined £193 million ($263m) to bring in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha - both of whom have played pivotal roles in United's push for a Champions League spot this term - as well as Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko.
With Cunha recently returning to training ahead of a crucial clash with Liverpool, United’s attacking options already appear robust. However, the lure of a clinical finisher like Malen, who has proven he can thrive as a primary striker in a major European league, could prove too tempting for the Red Devils as they look to bolster their squad for potentially a higher level of European competition next year.