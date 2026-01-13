Getty
Man Utd reach agreement for Michael Carrick to take interim manager job as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer misses out
Carrick taking over at Old Trafford
The Athletic reports that the Red Devils have a deal “in principle” thrashed out with Carrick. That agreement is said to include the staff members that the 44-year-old wants to bring with him. Contract details are now in the process of being finalised.
United are confident that everything will be signed off in time for Carrick to properly ready his troops for a crunch clash with arch-rivals City at Old Trafford. The former Red Devils midfielder has pipped 1999 Treble winner Solskjaer to the most prominent of posts.
- GOAL
Amorim successor: Short-term solution found
United held face-to-face meetings with two former Premier League title winners, with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox - who has been jeered by disgruntled supporters of late - leading that process.
They have settled on Carrick, with co-owner and INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe signing off on that decision. A short-term solution has been found following the decision to sack Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim on January 5. Darren Fletcher, who was promoted from his position with United’s U18 team, has been overseeing first-team affairs on a caretaker basis.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Carrick's history: Playing & coaching career
Carrick previously filled in as Red Devils boss following the dismissal of Solskjaer in 2021, taking in three games at the helm - winning two and drawing one. Having worked alongside Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer as an assistant, he left Old Trafford when Ralf Rangnick took over and has since spent time in charge of Championship side Middlesbrough - guiding them to the play-offs.
Carrick took in 464 appearances for United as a player, across 12 years. He won five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He will be given the chance to stake his claim to a permanent role with the Red Devils, as they wait until the summer before drawing up long-term future plans.
- Getty
Owen support & Rooney admission
Another former United star, ex-England striker Michael Owen, told GOAL recently when asked about efforts to bring a fan favourite back into the dugout: “I particularly like the Michael Carrick option. He has obviously had a little taster of it before. He’s got his experience at Middlesbrough, and did a fine job. I can see that one. I was working with him on the television not so long ago and he didn’t sound to me as though he is pining to get back in, but if the right thing came up then I’m sure he would look at it. I quite like that one.”
Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, has stated that he would be happy to reunite with his former team-mate at Old Trafford, telling his BBC podcast: “Of course I would. It's a no-brainer. I'm not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”
Baptism of fire: Man Utd fixtures
Fletcher has overseen two matches during his reign as caretaker. He opened with a disappointing 2-2 draw away at relegation-threatened Burnley, before then crashing out of the FA Cup on home soil at the hands of Brighton - with United hitting a 111-year low there as their struggles to establish any kind of consistency continue.
If Carrick is to take over from this point, then he will be given a baptism of fire. A derby date with neighbours City provides the toughest of tests for any manager, as horns are locked with Pep Guardiola. Things will not get any easier from there, with a visit to Premier League leaders Arsenal set to be taken in on January 25. As things stand, United sit seventh in the table - three points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool and guaranteed Champions League qualification.
Advertisement