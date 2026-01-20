Man City player ratings vs Bodo/Glimt: Rotten Rodri sees red while Erling Haaland frozen out on Norway homecoming as defensive disaster-class leads to major Champions League embarrassment

Centre-forward Kasper Hogh, who had been linked with a move to Norwich City earlier in the day, put the hosts in dreamland with two goals in quick succession midway through the first half before a scorching strike from Jens Petter Hauge after the break made it three. Rayan Cherki responded for City, but Rodri's sending off ruined their hopes of a comeback and they risk dropping out of the top eight places and potentially facing a play-off to confirm their place in the competition's latter stages.

City still looked shaken by their emphatic defeat in the Manchester derby and almost fell behind in the third minute to a rapid counter-attack from Bodo which broke up when they got into the area. Guardiola's side then started to play the game on their terms with short passing moves but, just as on Saturday at Old Trafford, they were vulnerable due to their high defensive line and inexperienced defence.

Max Alleyne failed to stop a through-ball and it led to Bodo outnumbering City on the break as Ole Didrik Blomberg crossed for Hogh to head the ball through the legs of Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net. Less than two minutes later, Bodo struck again, and again Alleyne was culpable as he struggled to deal with a bouncing ball and allowed Blomberg to feed Hogh once more.

Erling Haaland missed two glorious chances to strike back before half-time, and Bodo's dream night got even better when Hauge scored an outstanding goal, picking the ball up near the byline and beating two men before curling the ball into the top corner from outside the area.

Bodo were brought back down to earth soon after when Cherki reduced the deficit, but the sight of Rodri being shown red for two careless yellow cards in the space of 54 seconds put the Scandinavians back on track for the club's first ever win in the Champions League proper.

