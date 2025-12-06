Man City goal machine Erling Haaland gives honest reaction as Norway are pitted against France & Kylian Mbappe in 'tough' World Cup group stage draw

Haaland was ruthless in qualifying, scoring 16 goals in eight games to haul Norway into their first World Cup since 1998. No player on any continent scored more. For a country whose footballing hopes have long rested on promise without fulfilment, Haaland’s numbers were simply historic. Mbappe’s own statistics this season are equally formidable. He has scored 16 times in 15 league matches for Real Madrid and is only two goals away from becoming France’s all-time leading scorer at just 26. Haaland is already Norway’s record marksman and an incredible 22 goals clear of the next highest on his country’s list. At club level, he has 15 goals in 14 appearances for City in the English topflight.

He shared his initial reaction on Instagram shortly after the draw was finalised and wrote: "France and Senegal, that’s tough [laughing emoji]. What do you guys think?"

