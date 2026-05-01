New contract or retire? Luka Modric future prediction made at 40 years of age - with Ballon d’Or-winning Real Madrid legend nursing an injury at AC Milan

Modric has been ruled out for the remainder of the Serie A season after suffering a fractured cheekbone in a collision with Manuel Locatelli during AC Milan’s 0–0 draw with Juventus. The Croatian midfielder requires surgery and will miss Milan’s final four domestic matches.

Despite the setback, the injury has not diminished the 40-year-old’s desire to continue playing. La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the former Real Madrid star is leaning towards activating a one-year extension clause in his Milan contract.

Modric has played a key role in the Rossoneri midfield this season, logging more minutes than in any of his final five campaigns in Madrid. The veteran remains determined to end his career on his own terms.