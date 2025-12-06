Liverpool player ratings vs Leeds: Ibrahima Konate, that is disgraceful! Frenchman's idiotic challenge invites unforgivable Reds collapse & undoes Hugo Ekitike's magical moments

After surviving a couple of early scares, Liverpool took control of the game without ever becoming dominant. The best of the first-half chances fell to the men from Merseyside, with Curtis Jones crashing the first of those against the crossbar in the 16th minute as his curling effort from the edge of the box left the woodwork rattling.

Virgil van Dijk really should have done better just before the half-hour mark when planting a free header over the top, while Cody Gakpo saw a swift counter-attack late in the first-half result in a low shot deflecting narrowly past the post. Slot’s side got their noses in front within three minutes of the restart, with a stray pass from Joe Rodon allowing Ekitike to burst through one-on-one and roll a composed finish into the bottom corner. The Frenchman grabbed his second less than two minutes later as he just about stayed onside to meet Conor Bradley’s low cross and bundle beyond Lucas Perri.

The hosts were given a lifeline with 17 minutes left on the clock when Ibrahima Konate slid in recklessly on Wilfried Gnonto and, following a VAR review, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made no mistake from the penalty spot. Elland Road was rocking again in the 75th minute as Anton Stach restored parity, but those spirits were dampened again 10 minutes from the end when Szoboszlai latched onto a pass from Ryan Gravenberch and calmly rolled into the back of the net. Leeds were not to be denied, though, and Tanaka played his super-sub role to perfection as he crashed home from close range after the ball dropped his way at the back post.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Elland Road...