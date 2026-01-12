Liverpool player ratings vs Barnsley: Dominik Szoboszlai plays both hero and villain as Jeremie Frimpong & Florian Wirtz grab confidence-boosting goals for Reds to progress in FA Cup

Barnsley won the two teams' previous meeting back in 2008 in this very competition, and right from the off, they meant business when Davis Keillor-Dunn's powerful header hit the post inside 30 seconds. Despite doing everything right in the opening 10 minutes, the hosts were a goal to the good thanks to Szoboszlai rifling in a terrific, near-30-yard strike to settle the home faithful's nerves.

The English third-tier team looked dangerous on the counter-attack, but Frimpong doubled Liverpool's lead in the 36th minute when the former Bayer Leverkusen man lashed in a fierce effort inside the box. All was not lost for Barnsley, however, as calamity ensued five minutes before the break. Just after Szoboszlai looked to have averted the danger, the Hungarian did a kamikaze backheel to gift former Reds academy player Adam Phillips a tap-in to make it 2-1.

Barnsley kept probing away, but had it not been for Murphy Cooper's sublime reflex save from Virgil van Dijk's acrobatic effort, this game would have been all but over. The South Yorkshire outfit thought they should have had a penalty on the hour mark when Reyes Cleary got the wrong side of Szoboszlai, but referee Farai Hallam waved away their protests. There is no VAR until the fifth round of the FA Cup, and if that were available, the Reds might have conceded a penalty. Substitutes Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike set up each other to put some extra gloss on the scoreline late on but this was anything but a comfortable win. Next up, Liverpool host Brighton in round four of the competition.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...